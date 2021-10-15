Tender, moist muffins with that oh-so-delicious pumpkin spice flavor profile. How could a sweet muffin or breakfast bread get any more delicious? Add a super creamy top with a cream cheese swirl, please. If you like cheese danishes or just about anything with a cream cheese flavor, you will love these pumpkin muffins. Grab a muffin for a quick breakfast, pack one away in your lunchbox, or serve a tray at your next weekend brunch. Everyone enjoys pumpkin pies and pumpkin bread, so any time you serve these seasonal muffins, they are sure to hit the spot. Instead of purchasing a bottle of pumpkin spice, you probably already have the spices necessary—cinnamon, nutmeg, and ginger—to create this seasonal blend. Whether you are making apple desserts or other fall treats, these warm spices always find a way into your baking. Use a toothpick, skewer, or chopstick for best results when swirling the cream cheese topping into the pumpkin batter.