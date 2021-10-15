Pumpkin Cobbler

The ultimate cross between pie and cake, this pumpkin dessert is the easiest thing you'll bake all season.

By Pam Lolley

Credit: Photographer: Antonis Achilleos, Prop Stylist: Claire Spollen Food Stylist: Margaret Dickey

active:
15 mins
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
12
Pumpkin lattes, pumpkin donuts, and even pumpkin brownies—when the leaves start falling and the outside temperatures finally drop, we delve into the cookbooks to find new ways to bake with pumpkin. If your holiday table always includes a pumpkin pie, you'll want to try this easy pumpkin cobbler. Think of it as a cross between a pie and cake; a smooth and creamy pumpkin filling topped with pecan-filled buttermilk biscuits. You don't have to worry about your pie crust cracking or your cake layers sagging, yet you get the same incredible warm, fall flavors from cinnamon, nutmeg, pecans, and crunchy turbinado sugar. Baked in a transportable 13-by-9-inch dish, this pumpkin cobbler is perfect for potluck dinners, outdoor picnics, and even weekend brunch treats. Cobblers were a favorite of early colonial bakers and served as a type of deep-dish fruit pie with a biscuit crust. While the traditional summer cobblers revolve around seasonal fruits, such as peach and cherry, you will gladly add this pumpkin cobbler to your lineup of seasonal desserts.

Ingredients

Filling
Biscuits

Directions

  • Prepare the Filling: Preheat oven to 350°F. Lightly grease a 9-by-13-inch baking dish with cooking spray. Whisk together eggs and brown sugar in a large bowl, until thoroughly combined. Whisk in pumpkin, cream, vanilla, flour, cinnamon, salt, and nutmeg, until completely smooth. Pour into prepared baking dish.

  • Prepare the Biscuits: Whisk together flour, brown sugar, baking powder, salt, and cinnamon in a large bowl until combined. Cut butter into flour mixture using a pastry blender until mixture is crumbly. Stir in pecans. Add buttermilk, and stir just until mixture is combined. Using a 3 tablespoons ice cream or cookie scoop, drop a total of 12 scoops of biscuit dough onto filling, in 3 lengthwise rows of 4 each. Brush biscuits evenly with melted butter and sprinkle evenly with turbinado sugar. Bake in preheated oven until cobbler is set and biscuits are golden, 40 to 45 minutes. Cool about 15 minutes, and serve warm.

