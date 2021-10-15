Pumpkin lattes, pumpkin donuts, and even pumpkin brownies—when the leaves start falling and the outside temperatures finally drop, we delve into the cookbooks to find new ways to bake with pumpkin. If your holiday table always includes a pumpkin pie, you'll want to try this easy pumpkin cobbler. Think of it as a cross between a pie and cake; a smooth and creamy pumpkin filling topped with pecan-filled buttermilk biscuits. You don't have to worry about your pie crust cracking or your cake layers sagging, yet you get the same incredible warm, fall flavors from cinnamon, nutmeg, pecans, and crunchy turbinado sugar. Baked in a transportable 13-by-9-inch dish, this pumpkin cobbler is perfect for potluck dinners, outdoor picnics, and even weekend brunch treats. Cobblers were a favorite of early colonial bakers and served as a type of deep-dish fruit pie with a biscuit crust. While the traditional summer cobblers revolve around seasonal fruits, such as peach and cherry, you will gladly add this pumpkin cobbler to your lineup of seasonal desserts.