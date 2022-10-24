Jump to recipe

Every year, you make a pumpkin pie for Thanksgiving, and at this point, you could probably make one in your sleep. This year, try a fun spin on the fall favorite with our Pumpkin Chess Pie.

Made from a handful of pantry ingredients, like evaporated milk, canned pumpkin, and pumpkin pie spice, this pie is just as easy to make as the classic and just different enough to keep things interesting without upsetting the Thanksgiving pie purists.

While some chess pies use cornmeal as a thickener, we use flour in ours, and also replace the traditional tablespoon or so of vinegar with fresh lemon juice.

Just like regular pumpkin pie, you'll want to blind bake the crust before adding the filling to ensure it stays crisp. If you don't have pie weights you can use dried beans, uncooked rice, or even sugar to weigh down the crust.