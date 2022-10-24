Food and Recipes Recipes Pumpkin Chess Pie Be the first to rate & review! Your new favorite chess pie is full of pumpkin spice. By Anna Theoktisto Anna Theoktisto Anna Theoktisto is a recipe tester and developer who's been working in Dotdash Meredith test kitchens since 2017. Her recipes and writing have appeared in over 10 nationally distributed print publications as well as on various digital platforms. Anna's recipes have been showcased on the covers of magazines such as Food & Wine and Southern Living. Anna earned her BS in agricultural education and communication from the University of Florida and a degree in culinary arts from the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, NY. She is a member of Les Dames d'Escoffier Birmingham chapter. When not in the kitchen, Anna enjoys hiking with her son, husband, and 2 dogs. She also loves fostering puppies for a local animal rescue group. Southern Living's editorial guidelines Published on October 24, 2022 Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Photo: James Ransom; Food Styling: Ruth Blackburn; Prop Styling: Christine Keely Active Time: 20 mins Cool Time: 2 hrs 30 mins Total Time: 4 hrs Servings: 8 Jump to recipe Every year, you make a pumpkin pie for Thanksgiving, and at this point, you could probably make one in your sleep. This year, try a fun spin on the fall favorite with our Pumpkin Chess Pie. Made from a handful of pantry ingredients, like evaporated milk, canned pumpkin, and pumpkin pie spice, this pie is just as easy to make as the classic and just different enough to keep things interesting without upsetting the Thanksgiving pie purists. While some chess pies use cornmeal as a thickener, we use flour in ours, and also replace the traditional tablespoon or so of vinegar with fresh lemon juice. Just like regular pumpkin pie, you'll want to blind bake the crust before adding the filling to ensure it stays crisp. If you don't have pie weights you can use dried beans, uncooked rice, or even sugar to weigh down the crust. Ingredients 1 All-Butter Pie Crust 2 cups granulated sugar 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour, plus more for work surface 1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice, plus more for sprinkling ¼ teaspoon kosher salt 3 large eggs, lightly beaten ⅔ cup evaporated milk ¼ cup unsalted butter, melted ½ teaspoon grated lemon zest plus 1 tablespoon fresh juice (from 1 lemon) 1 teaspoon vanilla extract 1 cup canned pumpkin (from 1 [15-oz.] can) (such as Libby's) Whipped cream Directions Preheat oven to 350°F. Roll out All-Butter Piecrust dough on a lightly floured work surface into a 12-inch round. Place in an ungreased 9-inch pie plate, pressing dough into bottom and sides of pie plate. Fold excess dough under edges, and crimp as desired. Freeze until ready to use. Whisk together sugar, flour, pumpkin pie spice, and salt in a large bowl until combined. Add eggs, milk, butter, lemon zest, lemon juice, and vanilla, whisking until smooth and combined. Stir in pumpkin. Pour egg mixture into prepared piecrust. Bake in preheated oven until center is set and barely jiggles, 50 to 55 minutes. Let cool completely on a wire rack, about 2 hours. Serve with whipped cream, and sprinkle with additional pumpkin pie spice. Rate it Print