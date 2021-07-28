Would we be too bold if we declared this Pulled Pork Mac and Cheese the comfort food everyone dreams about? Or maybe a two-for-one Southern special. It's punchy (thanks, barbecue sauce). It's creamy (thanks, copious amounts of Cheddar and Colby Jack). It's packed with tender, shredded smoked pork and all the right spices that make mac and cheese, well, mac and cheese. The buttery panko breadcrumb topping provides a nice, decadent crunchy contrast, and the Dijon mustard and extra-sharp Cheddar add a needed tang that balances out the richness of the dish. Instead of mixing barbecue sauce into the pasta, we opted for a little drizzle at the end, but do as you please. Just choose a good sauce—a mediocre one will produce lackluster results. We recommend Bishop's from Piggly Wiggly or running over to to your local barbecue joint. If planning ahead, you can definitely make the sauce beforehand. Just toss in your cooked pasta before baking. We can only promise that this is going to be the guaranteed crowd favorite at the next potluck, picnic, tailgate, and family gathering. Who could possibly resist? Serve with something green to balance the richness and don't forget the cold beers.