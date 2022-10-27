Jump to recipe

Ditch the dinner rolls this holiday season, and make a flaky, pull-apart bread instead.

Much like a buttery croissant, this recipe uses sheets of dough brushed with softened butter and stacked inside a bread pan to create distinct layers of fluffy goodness.

This recipe makes two loaves, but even if you're hosting a smaller gathering, make both, one for serving on Thanksgiving, and the other for enjoying with leftovers the next day.

Don't skip the final brush of melted butter and sprinkle of flaky sea salt and fresh rosemary before serving; these finishing touches make for an extra impressive presentation.

To ensure this Thanksgiving side goes off without a hitch, you'll want to pay close attention to the first step where you bloom the yeast in warm milk. After this mixture stands for about five minutes, it should be nice and bubbly, an indication that your yeast is alive and ready to make the bread rise. If nothing happens, it may be time for a last-minute trip to the grocery store to get fresh yeast.