Made out of dried plums, prune pudding is a delicious, spiced, and sweet treat that requires no fussing with eggs or milk like other puddings. Instead, this recipe calls for prunes to be soaked in hot water and boiled before being broken down in a blender and sweetened with sugar. Then, the mixture is boiled with cinnamon, cardamom, and star anise to make for a complex spice blend that capitalizes on the natural syrupy flavor of plums, accentuating the unique taste of the stone fruit. We stir a cornstarch slurry into the boiling liquid to thicken the glossy spiced prunes to the consistency of a rich pudding. We also use fresh lemon juice to balance the sweetness with a touch of acidity and brighten the mellow undertones of the cooked spices and fruit. Because the prunes are only slightly broken apart, the pudding has soft pieces of fruit dispersed throughout, making the pudding textured enough to enjoy on its own or served with freshly whipped cream.Prune pudding also makes an excellent spread to enjoy on a piece of toast or a biscuit. For more adventurous bakers, prune pudding can just as easily fill a danish pastry or be swirled into a cheesecake. You can even serve this cold pudding with an assortment of cheese, crackers, and charcuterie for a stunning cheese board. This versatile sweet can be enjoyed any time of day and requires minimal ingredients to make something truly spectacular.