Prosciutto-and-Manchego Cheese Straws Recipe
It's not a party without traditional Southern cheese straws, and we made these extra special for the occasion with amazing additions such as nutty Manchego cheese and salty prosciutto. These Prosciutto-and-Manchego Cheese Straws will be a mainstay on your party menu after guests get a taste. One Test Kitchen professional said this rustic appetizer would be a hit with all ages. (Who doesn't love a cheese straw, really?) A tip from the Test Kitchen: Defrost the dough in the refrigerator, not on the countertop, and it will be less sticky and easier to handle when cutting and twisting. These elevated cheese straws are worthy of being switched into the appetizer lineup in place of your traditional cheese straws this year. We love to serve them in a polished silver cup to really celebrate the occasion and ramp up the holiday presentation!