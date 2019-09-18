Praline Mini Cakes
There's something special about a cake that's just for you, no sharing required. Sure it may be miniature, but our Praline Mini Cakes give you that just-for-me feeling. Plus, with chopped pecans and toffee bits baked inside and Brown Sugar Icing on top, you're sure to eat every last bite. Perfect for fall and winter parties, whether displayed on a tiered dessert tray or individually plated at every place setting, this small treat will make a big splash however it's served. Start with mini fluted tube pans and shortening, and you'll be ready to bake before you know it (just 20 minutes of hands-on time, to be exact).When making the Brown Sugar Icing, make sure to remove pan from heat just as soon as it comes to a boil. Remember to keep stirring the mixture while cooking to prevent the sugar from burning.