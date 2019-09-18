Praline Mini Cakes

There's something special about a cake that's just for you, no sharing required. Sure it may be miniature, but our Praline Mini Cakes give you that just-for-me feeling. Plus, with chopped pecans and toffee bits baked inside and Brown Sugar Icing on top, you're sure to eat every last bite. Perfect for fall and winter parties, whether displayed on a tiered dessert tray or individually plated at every place setting, this small treat will make a big splash however it's served. Start with mini fluted tube pans and shortening, and you'll be ready to bake before you know it (just 20 minutes of hands-on time, to be exact).When making the Brown Sugar Icing, make sure to remove pan from heat just as soon as it comes to a boil. Remember to keep stirring the mixture while cooking to prevent the sugar from burning.

By Southern Living

active:
20 mins
total:
1 hr 40 mins
Yield:
12 mini cakes
Ingredients

Praline Cakes
Brown Sugar Icing

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Generously grease 2 (6-cup) mini fluted tube pans with shortening (do not use cooking spray); lightly flour.

  • Make the Praline Cakes: Beat cake mix and next 3 ingredients together at low speed with an electric mixer 30 seconds. Increase speed to medium, and beat 2 minutes, stopping to scrape down sides as needed. Fold in pecans and 1/2 cup toffee bits. Divide batter evenly among prepared cake pans.

  • Bake at 350°F for 18 to 23 minutes or until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool in pans on wire racks 10 minutes; remove from pans to wire racks, and cool completely (about 45 minutes).

  • Make the Brown Sugar Icing: Melt 1/4 cup butter in a 1-qt. saucepan over medium-high heat. Stir in 1/2 cup brown sugar, 2 Tbsp. corn syrup, and 2 Tbsp. milk. Heat to rolling boil over medium-high heat, stirring frequently; remove from heat. Immediately beat in 1 cup powdered sugar and 1 tsp. vanilla extract with whisk until smooth.

  • Drizzle about 1 Tbsp. Brown Sugar Icing over each cake. Store loosely covered at room temperature.

