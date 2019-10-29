Praline Cake
Light vanilla sponge cake meets sweet-and-salty praline glaze in this decadent fall dessert. If you're in search of a basic, yet fabulous homemade cake recipe, this sweet treat checks all the right boxes. The homemade vanilla cake couldn't be easier to make and would be great even without the caramel-like glaze, dusted simply with powdered sugar. But this light, tender cake is only enhanced by the Praline Glaze, which adds a welcome boost of flavor and moisture to the sponge. For the glaze, we use brown sugar and salted butter to add depth of flavor and cut the sugary sweetness you'd expect in a caramel. The pecans bring a rich, nutty flavor and dynamic texture to the praline glaze. Channel the spirit of Southern holidays spent munching on Pecan Pralines with this nostalgic cake. It's a lovely treat for an afternoon get-together or to serve a smaller crowd. To complement this fluffy cake, we recommend serving with a drizzle of sweetened cream or a scoop of vanilla ice cream.