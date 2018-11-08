Potato Puffs Recipe with Toppings
These poppable hors d'oeuvres are like a fancier version of tater tots. Made with creamy mashed potatoes (you can use leftover mashed potatoes) and fried until crisp and golden on the outside, these melt-in-your-mouth Potato Puffs will be the hit of any party. Kids will love dunking them in ketchup, adults will love eating them drizzled with truffle oil and sprinkled with rosemary. (They also happen to pair perfectly with Prosecco.) Serve Potato Puffs piping hot, straight out of the fryer, because they will deflate a bit after sitting out for awhile. And be sure to make plenty of puffs to go around because they tend to go fast!
Truffle and Rosemary
10 Minutes
Makes Enough for 18 Puffs
Toss together fried Potato Puffs and 2 tsp. truffle oil in a large bowl. Transfer to a serving platter. Sprinkle with 1⁄2 tsp. finely chopped fresh rosemary and 1⁄4 tsp. flaky sea salt.
Parmesan and Black Pepper
10 Minutes
Makes Enough for 18 Puffs
Toss together fried Potato Puffs and 2 tsp. melted butter. Transfer to a serving platter. Sprinkle with 1 Tbsp. finely shredded Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese and 1⁄4 tsp. black pepper.
Cream Cheese and Caviar
10 Minutes
Makes Enough for 18 Puffs
Top each fried Potato Puff with 1⁄4 tsp. each softened cream cheese and caviar.
Smoked Salmon and Chives
10 Minutes
Makes Enough for 18 Puffs
Evenly top fried Potato Puffs with 1 1⁄2 oz. thinly sliced smoked salmon pieces. Sprinkle with 1 1⁄2 tsp. chopped fresh chives.