Potato Puffs Recipe with Toppings

These poppable hors d'oeuvres are like a fancier version of tater tots. Made with creamy mashed potatoes (you can use leftover mashed potatoes) and fried until crisp and golden on the outside, these melt-in-your-mouth Potato Puffs will be the hit of any party. Kids will love dunking them in ketchup, adults will love eating them drizzled with truffle oil and sprinkled with rosemary. (They also happen to pair perfectly with Prosecco.) Serve Potato Puffs piping hot, straight out of the fryer, because they will deflate a bit after sitting out for awhile. And be sure to make plenty of puffs to go around because they tend to go fast!

By Paige Grandjean

Gallery

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe Summary test

active:
40 mins
total:
2 hrs 10 mins
Yield:
6 dozen
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place potatoes and 1 tablespoon of the salt in a large saucepan; add cold water to cover by 2 inches. Bring to a boil over high. Reduce heat to medium-low, and simmer until potatoes are tender when pierced with a fork, 15 to 20 minutes. Remove from heat. Drain and return potatoes to saucepan. Let stand 5 minutes to dry.

    Advertisement

  • Pass potatoes through a potato ricer into a large bowl. Add flour, egg, egg yolk, butter, cream, garlic, and remaining 2 teaspoons salt, and stir well to combine.

  • Using a 1 1⁄4-inch scoop, drop mounds of potato mixture onto a lightly floured surface. Using lightly floured hands, roll each mound into a ball, and place on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet. Cover loosely with plastic wrap, and chill 1 hour.

  • Pour canola oil to a depth of 1 inch in a large Dutch oven. Heat over medium-high to 350°F. Working in batches, fry potato balls, turning occasionally, until golden brown and crispy, about 3 minutes. Transfer to a paper towel-lined rimmed baking sheet to drain. Garnish Potato Puffs with desired Topping. Transfer to a serving platter, and serve immediately.

Chef's Notes

Try These Toppings

Truffle and Rosemary
10 Minutes
Makes Enough for 18 Puffs
Toss together fried Potato Puffs and 2 tsp. truffle oil in a large bowl. Transfer to a serving platter. Sprinkle with 1⁄2 tsp. finely chopped fresh rosemary and 1⁄4 tsp. flaky sea salt.

Parmesan and Black Pepper
10 Minutes
Makes Enough for 18 Puffs
Toss together fried Potato Puffs and 2 tsp. melted butter. Transfer to a serving platter. Sprinkle with 1 Tbsp. finely shredded Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese and 1⁄4 tsp. black pepper.

Cream Cheese and Caviar
10 Minutes
Makes Enough for 18 Puffs
Top each fried Potato Puff with 1⁄4 tsp. each softened cream cheese and caviar.

Smoked Salmon and Chives
10 Minutes
Makes Enough for 18 Puffs
Evenly top fried Potato Puffs with 1 1⁄2 oz. thinly sliced smoked salmon pieces. Sprinkle with 1 1⁄2 tsp. chopped fresh chives.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 01/07/2022