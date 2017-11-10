Potato Latkes Recipe

This recipe, from Atlanta chef Todd Ginsberg, is pure latke perfection. Ginsberg prefers to cook his latkes (potato pancakes) on a griddle rather than deep-frying them. This results in a lighter, less greasy latke that also reheats well—so you can make a big batch in advance. These latkes fry up crisp with frizzled, lacy edges. The key, Ginsberg says, is having enough clarified butter in the pan at all times. "If you do not hear sizzling, there's not enough fat. And don't flip or touch the latkes until you see a golden color creeping up the sides," he advises. Ginsberg prefers frying latkes in clarified butter, but this recipe will work just as well with canola or vegetable oil. Regardless how you like to top your latkes, this 30-minute recipe might be your new favorite. With a high yield and short timeframe, this latke recipe is the one for you if you're hosting a crowd for Hanukkah. If you're not serving immediately or make multiple batches for seconds (and thirds), our Test Kitchen recommends draining your latkes on a paper-towel lined baking sheet for a few seconds before transferring them to a wire rack on a rimmed baking sheet. To keep them hot and crispy without getting soggy, place them in a 250˚ oven.

By Todd Ginsberg, The General Muir

Ingredients

Directions

  • Rinse grated potatoes in a colander with hot water. (Hot water will act as a blanch to prevent discoloration.) Drain and squeeze the potatoes to remove as much excess liquid as possible.

  • Place potatoes, onion, and eggs in a bowl, and stir to combine. Stir together flour and salt in a small bowl until combined; gradually add to potato mixture, stirring until combined.

  • Heat Clarified Butter in a large skillet or on an electric griddle over medium-high. Drop 6 to 8 loosely packed 1/4 cupfuls of potato mixture into hot butter; press lightly with a spatula to flatten into 3-inch rounds.

  • Reduce temperature to medium, and cook until golden, 3 to 4 minutes per side. Place on a plate lined with paper towels. Sprinkle with pepper; serve warm.

