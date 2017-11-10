Potato Latkes Recipe

This recipe, from Atlanta chef Todd Ginsberg, is pure latke perfection. Ginsberg prefers to cook his latkes (potato pancakes) on a griddle rather than deep-frying them. This results in a lighter, less greasy latke that also reheats well—so you can make a big batch in advance. These latkes fry up crisp with frizzled, lacy edges. The key, Ginsberg says, is having enough clarified butter in the pan at all times. "If you do not hear sizzling, there's not enough fat. And don't flip or touch the latkes until you see a golden color creeping up the sides," he advises. Ginsberg prefers frying latkes in clarified butter, but this recipe will work just as well with canola or vegetable oil. Regardless how you like to top your latkes, this 30-minute recipe might be your new favorite. With a high yield and short timeframe, this latke recipe is the one for you if you're hosting a crowd for Hanukkah. If you're not serving immediately or make multiple batches for seconds (and thirds), our Test Kitchen recommends draining your latkes on a paper-towel lined baking sheet for a few seconds before transferring them to a wire rack on a rimmed baking sheet. To keep them hot and crispy without getting soggy, place them in a 250˚ oven.