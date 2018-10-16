Potato Gratin with Rosemary Crust

If you're on the hunt for a new go-to gratin recipe, look no further. This delicious, herb-studded recipe for Potato Gratin with Rosemary Crust is going to win you over. It deserves a permanent place in your recipe box—let us tell you why. This gratin goes with everything. It's perfect alongside steak, chicken, fish, or pork. It's also a stunner alongside a vegetarian meal. Chopped fresh rosemary takes a supporting role in this recipe and adds a fragrant and flavorful touch that doesn't overwhelm the overall dish. It's a subtle-yet-complex side that will prompt everyone at the table to scoop themselves seconds.One surprise in this dish is a blend of two types of potatoes. The recipe calls for Yukon gold potatoes, as expected, but it also shakes things up with the addition of sweet potatoes. This dynamic duo offers both exciting flavor and visual interest. The recipe also calls for Gruyère cheese, salt, heavy cream, and garlic. It's a simple recipe, but it's also one with just enough surprise to keep home cooks coming back to it again and again. (Also be sure to check out our how-to on making the aromatic rosemary crust involved in this recipe.)

By Southern Living

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 450°. Unroll piecrusts on a lightly floured surface. Sprinkle rosemary, pepper, and 1/2 cup cheese over 1 piecrust; top with remaining piecrust. Roll into a 13-inch circle. Press on bottom and up sides of a 9-inch springform pan; fold edges under. Chill.

  • Meanwhile, peel and thinly slice Yukon gold and sweet potatoes.

  • Layer one-third each of Yukon gold potatoes, sweet potatoes, and salt in prepared crust. Sprinkle with 1/4 cup cheese. Repeat layers twice, pressing layers down slightly to fit.

  • Microwave cream and garlic in a 1-cup microwave-safe measuring cup at HIGH 45 seconds; pour over potato layers in pan. Sprinkle with remaining 3/4 cup cheese. Cover pan with heavy-duty aluminum foil. Place on a baking sheet.

  • Bake at 450° for 1 hour. Uncover and bake 25 minutes or until potatoes are done and crust is richly browned. Let stand 10 to 15 minutes. Carefully transfer to a serving plate, and remove sides of pan. If desired, carefully slide gratin off bottom of pan using a long knife or narrow spatula. Garnish, if desired.

