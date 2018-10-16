If you're on the hunt for a new go-to gratin recipe, look no further. This delicious, herb-studded recipe for Potato Gratin with Rosemary Crust is going to win you over. It deserves a permanent place in your recipe box—let us tell you why. This gratin goes with everything. It's perfect alongside steak, chicken, fish, or pork. It's also a stunner alongside a vegetarian meal. Chopped fresh rosemary takes a supporting role in this recipe and adds a fragrant and flavorful touch that doesn't overwhelm the overall dish. It's a subtle-yet-complex side that will prompt everyone at the table to scoop themselves seconds.One surprise in this dish is a blend of two types of potatoes. The recipe calls for Yukon gold potatoes, as expected, but it also shakes things up with the addition of sweet potatoes. This dynamic duo offers both exciting flavor and visual interest. The recipe also calls for Gruyère cheese, salt, heavy cream, and garlic. It's a simple recipe, but it's also one with just enough surprise to keep home cooks coming back to it again and again. (Also be sure to check out our how-to on making the aromatic rosemary crust involved in this recipe.)