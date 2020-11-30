Potato Chip Cookies

Your favorite childhood chocolate chip cookie just got a salty upgrade.

By Ali Ramee

20 mins
1 hr 25 mins
22 cookies
When it comes to cookies, there’s no such thing as too much of a good thing. And this time, we’re going low-brow, high-flavor. Rather than bringing in fancy flakes of sea salt to zing up the chocolate chunks, we’re calling on crinkle-cut potato chips to do the trick. With only 20 minutes of active time, these cookies come together easily and are totally gift-worthy (though one salty-sweet taste may render you a little less generous). A note from the Test Kitchen: While it’s tempting to skip the fifteen minutes of freezer time, the wait is worth it: Freezing the scoops of dough ensures that the cookies stay round and don’t spread too much on the sheet pan while baking.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F with racks in upper third and lower third positions. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper; set aside. Whisk together flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt in a medium bowl until combined.

  • Beat butter with a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, starting on low speed and gradually increasing speed to medium-high, until smooth, about 2 minutes. Add eggs, brown sugar, and granulated sugar; beat until light and fluffy, about 1 minute. Reduce mixer speed to medium; gradually add flour mixture, beating until fully combined, 1 to 2 minutes. Reduce mixer speed to low; beat in semisweet chocolate, half of the dark chocolate pieces, and 1 ½ cups of the potato chips until just combined, about 30 seconds. 

  • Using a 2-tablespoon ice cream scoop or a large spoon, scoop half the dough into 11 balls, and arrange on prepared baking sheets spaced 2 inches apart. Coarsely crush ¼ cup of the potato chips, and sprinkle onto tops of dough balls. Gently press 2 to 3 dark chocolate pieces onto top of each ball. Place balls on baking sheets in freezer for 15 minutes. Refrigerate remaining dough in bowl until ready to use.

  • Remove baking sheets from freezer. Bake in preheated oven until cookies are golden brown around edges, about 13 minutes, rotating baking sheets between top and bottom racks and from front to back halfway through bake time. Remove from oven; let cookies cool on baking sheets 2 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack, and let cool 5 minutes. Repeat process with remaining dough, potato chips, and dark chocolate.

