Potato Chip Cookies

When it comes to cookies, there’s no such thing as too much of a good thing. And this time, we’re going low-brow, high-flavor. Rather than bringing in fancy flakes of sea salt to zing up the chocolate chunks, we’re calling on crinkle-cut potato chips to do the trick. With only 20 minutes of active time, these cookies come together easily and are totally gift-worthy (though one salty-sweet taste may render you a little less generous). A note from the Test Kitchen: While it’s tempting to skip the fifteen minutes of freezer time, the wait is worth it: Freezing the scoops of dough ensures that the cookies stay round and don’t spread too much on the sheet pan while baking.