Sweet Potato, Cauliflower, and Greens Casserole
As a hefty vegetarian main course or as a side, this one delivers big flavor and meaty texture.
As a hefty vegetarian main course or as a side, this one delivers big flavor and meaty texture.
I made this several years ago for my daughter's birthday when she was abstaining from meats, poultry and fish. I absolutely love it as did her father and 3 siblings. It is on my rotation for our holiday meals and requested often. It's hearty, satisfying and comforting. You cannot go wrong with this dish.