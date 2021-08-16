Pork Tenderloin Biscuits with Gochujang Mayo

Pork biscuits are a treat in their own right. But the slightly spicy gochujang mayonnaise enriched with toasted sesame oil is the real star of these sandwiches.

By Ann Taylor Pittman

Credit: Greg DuPree; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen

active:
45 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
5
"Korean barbecue, whether enjoyed at a restaurant or at home, consists of meat and sometimes vegetables cooked quickly on a tabletop grill," writes recipe developer Ann Taylor Pittman, who fondly recalls childhood trips to Korean barbecue joints. For our September 2021 issue, Pittman fused the bold flavors of Korean barbecue with the South's prized barbecue culture to create a mash-up of the ages. And we must admit, this recipe for Pork Tenderloin in Biscuits with Gochujang Mayo holds a special spot in our hearts.

Pork biscuits are a treat in their own right. But the slightly spicy gochujang mayonnaise enriched with toasted sesame oil is the real star of these sandwiches. Brushing the pork with fish sauce enhances its savory quality without giving it a fish flavor. Because this sauce has so much sodium, you don't need to add any salt to the meat. You can serve the pork, mayo, biscuits, and Kimchi-Sesame Slaw on a large platter and just let everyone help themselves.

  • Preheat a gas grill to medium-high (400°F to 450°F) on 1 side, or push hot coals to 1 side of a charcoal grill. Preheat oven to 425°F.

  • Brush pork evenly all over with fish sauce, and then rub evenly with brown sugar and garlic. Let stand 5 minutes. Arrange pork on oiled grates over lit side of grill. Grill, covered, until meat is well marked, 3 to 4 minutes per side. Move pork to oiled grates over unlit side of grill. Grill, covered, until a thermometer inserted into thickest portion of meat registers 142°F to 145°F, about 15 minutes. Remove from grill, and let stand 5 minutes. Thinly slice the pork, and set aside until ready to use.

  • Whisk together flour, baking powder, kosher salt, and baking soda in a large bowl. Add butter pieces; rub butter into flour mixture using your fingertips until mixture resembles coarse meal. Stir in buttermilk; knead in bowl until dough comes together, about 30 seconds. Turn dough out onto a lightly floured work surface. Roll to ½-inch thickness. Cut dough into rounds using a 2½-inch biscuit cutter, rerolling scraps as needed, to form 20 biscuits. Arrange biscuits on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Bake in preheated oven until golden brown, about 15 minutes. Cool 5 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, stir together mayonnaise, gochujang, and sesame oil in a small bowl; set aside until ready to use. 

  • Split biscuits. Top each bottom half with 2 to 4 pork slices and mayonnaise mixture, divided evenly among biscuits. Cover with biscuit tops.

