Pork Tenderloin Biscuits with Gochujang Mayo
Recipe Summary
"Korean barbecue, whether enjoyed at a restaurant or at home, consists of meat and sometimes vegetables cooked quickly on a tabletop grill," writes recipe developer Ann Taylor Pittman, who fondly recalls childhood trips to Korean barbecue joints. For our September 2021 issue, Pittman fused the bold flavors of Korean barbecue with the South's prized barbecue culture to create a mash-up of the ages. And we must admit, this recipe for Pork Tenderloin in Biscuits with Gochujang Mayo holds a special spot in our hearts.
Pork biscuits are a treat in their own right. But the slightly spicy gochujang mayonnaise enriched with toasted sesame oil is the real star of these sandwiches. Brushing the pork with fish sauce enhances its savory quality without giving it a fish flavor. Because this sauce has so much sodium, you don't need to add any salt to the meat. You can serve the pork, mayo, biscuits, and Kimchi-Sesame Slaw on a large platter and just let everyone help themselves.