Pork Chops with Dijon-Buttermilk Sauce

Boneless pork chops have a tendency to dry out if overcooked, but in this recipe, they stay nice and moist with the help of a succulent, flavorful pan sauce. We prepare these pork chops simply to let the sauce shine. You'll find that a little salt and pepper and a stovetop sear are all that these pork chops need, as they're really playing a supporting role to the sauce.

Dijon and buttermilk? This combination may sound unconventional, but it's a match made in heaven. The tangy notes of the Dijon are rounded out by the acidic, creamy buttermilk. Accented with rosemary, this sauce is rich and aromatic. As an added bonus, this pan sauce is a clever way to prevent any food waste—it's a great way to use that extra half cup of buttermilk in the carton. The sauce will break if it boils, so watch closely as it simmers. The mixture might seem a bit thin at first but will thicken up off the heat. Served over rice or egg noodles, these pork chops with Dijon mustard sauce are going to be an instant weeknight classic.