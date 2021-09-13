Pork Chops with Dijon-Buttermilk Sauce

Give your old pork chop recipe a night off.

By Lisa Cericola
By Patricia S York

Credit: Greg DuPree; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Christina Daley

If you're searching for a new way to elevate a tried-and-true protein, look no further than our Skillet Pork Chops with Dijon-Buttermilk Sauce.

Boneless pork chops have a tendency to dry out if overcooked, but in this recipe, they stay nice and moist with the help of a succulent, flavorful pan sauce. We prepare these pork chops simply to let the sauce shine. You'll find that a little salt and pepper and a stovetop sear are all that these pork chops need, as they're really playing a supporting role to the sauce.

Dijon and buttermilk? This combination may sound unconventional, but it's a match made in heaven. The tangy notes of the Dijon are rounded out by the acidic, creamy buttermilk. Accented with rosemary, this sauce is rich and aromatic. As an added bonus, this pan sauce is a clever way to prevent any food waste—it's a great way to use that extra half cup of buttermilk in the carton. The sauce will break if it boils, so watch closely as it simmers. The mixture might seem a bit thin at first but will thicken up off the heat. Served over rice or egg noodles, these pork chops with Dijon mustard sauce are going to be an instant weeknight classic.

  • Preheat oven to 400°F. Heat oil in a large cast-iron skillet over medium-high. Pat pork chops dry. Sprinkle both sides evenly with salt and pepper. Add pork to skillet. Cook, undisturbed, until bottoms are golden brown, 5 to 6 minutes (pork will not be cooked through). Transfer pork to a plate; set aside.

  • Reduce heat under skillet to medium. Add butter to skillet; scrape up brown bits stuck to bottom of skillet using a wooden spoon. Add shallot, garlic, flour, and rosemary. Cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Stir in stock and mustard. Bring to a simmer over medium. Simmer, undisturbed, until slightly reduced, about 3 minutes.

  • Return pork, browned side up, and any juices to mixture in skillet. Transfer skillet to preheated oven; roast until a thermometer inserted into thickest portion of chops registers 145°F, 6 to 8 minutes. Remove skillet from oven. Transfer pork to serving plates.

  • Return skillet to stovetop; bring mixture to a simmer over medium. Simmer, undisturbed, 2 minutes. Whisk in buttermilk; return to a simmer over medium. Simmer, whisking often, until buttermilk sauce is slightly thickened, 1 to 2 minutes. Serve pork alongside hot cooked egg noodles and buttermilk sauce; garnish with additional rosemary.

