Pork and Sauerkraut Recipe with Apples and Bacon

This pork and sauerkraut recipe is wrapped with pancetta and slow-cooked with apples for an incredible dinner. Pancetta is an unsmoked Italian bacon cured with salt and spices. If you've never tried it, you're going to love its flavor. Of course, you can always use whatever bacon you have in the fridge for this pork and sauerkraut recipe. Pork and sauerkraut is said to bring good luck and fortune, which is all the more reason to make this delicious pork and sauerkraut crock pot recipe. Whether or not you receive good luck or fortunes after making this pork and sauerkraut dish, your family and guests are sure to love it. Pork loin, onions, apples, sauerkraut, and cabbage are slow-cooked in a mixture of stout beer and Dijon mustard for rich flavor. After the pork and sauerkraut becomes extremely tender in the slow cooker, the pork is brushed with an apricot preserve sauce that adds just the right amount of sweetness. This slow-cooker pork and sauerkraut is easy enough to make for a family Sunday dinner but pretty enough to make for a dressy supper club. The apples, pork, and sauerkraut have the perfect flavors for fall and winter, and this slow-cooker meal will be extremely comforting on cold winter nights. Plus, this pork and sauerkraut recipe comes with the main dish and side dishes in one easy pot. This pork and sauerkraut dinner is the cold-weather recipe you need.