Pork and Sauerkraut Recipe with Apples and Bacon

Rating: Unrated

This pork and sauerkraut recipe is wrapped with pancetta and slow-cooked with apples for an incredible dinner. Pancetta is an unsmoked Italian bacon cured with salt and spices. If you've never tried it, you're going to love its flavor. Of course, you can always use whatever bacon you have in the fridge for this pork and sauerkraut recipe. Pork and sauerkraut is said to bring good luck and fortune, which is all the more reason to make this delicious pork and sauerkraut crock pot recipe. Whether or not you receive good luck or fortunes after making this pork and sauerkraut dish, your family and guests are sure to love it. Pork loin, onions, apples, sauerkraut, and cabbage are slow-cooked in a mixture of stout beer and Dijon mustard for rich flavor. After the pork and sauerkraut becomes extremely tender in the slow cooker, the pork is brushed with an apricot preserve sauce that adds just the right amount of sweetness. This slow-cooker pork and sauerkraut is easy enough to make for a family Sunday dinner but pretty enough to make for a dressy supper club. The apples, pork, and sauerkraut have the perfect flavors for fall and winter, and this slow-cooker meal will be extremely comforting on cold winter nights. Plus, this pork and sauerkraut recipe comes with the main dish and side dishes in one easy pot. This pork and sauerkraut dinner is the cold-weather recipe you need.

By Southern Living

Gallery

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe Summary test

hands-on:
50 mins
total:
3 hrs 50 mins
Yield:
Makes 6 to 8 servings
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Trim silver skin and fat from pork before sprinkling with pepper and kosher salt. Wrap top and sides of pork with pancetta, and tie using kitchen string. Secure at 1-inch intervals.

    Advertisement

  • Cook pork in a large skillet with hot oil over medium heat. Turn occasionally. Remove after 15 minutes or when deep golden brown. Reserve drippings in skillet.

  • Place quartered onion and next 4 ingredients in a 6-qt. slow cooker. Top with pork.

  • Add beer to reserved drippings in skillet. Cook over medium heat 8 minutes or until liquid is reduced by half, stirring to loosen brown bits from bottom of skillet. Stir in mustard. Pour over pork before covering and cooking on HIGH 2 hours.

  • Peel and cut 2 apples into large wedges. Add apple slices, cabbage, and sauerkraut to slow cooker. Cover and cook 1 to 2 more hours or until a meat thermometer inserted into thickest portion of pork registers 150° and apples are tender.

  • Cut remaining unpeeled apple into thin strips. Toss with parsley and lemon juice, and season with pepper and salt to taste.

  • Combine preserves and broth in a small saucepan, and cook over medium heat, stirring often, 4 to 5 minutes or until melted and smooth.

  • Brush pork with apricot mixture. Cut pork into slices. Serve with apple-parsley mixture, onion mixture, and Dijon mustard.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 southernliving.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 10/09/2021