Poppy Seed Chicken
This comforting chicken dinner is a sure-fire family pleaser.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Over the years, poppy seed chicken casserole has become a beloved Southern dish. It's simple enough for weeknight dinners, always landing on the table to the cheers of those waiting with forks in hand. Did we mention it's also an outstanding one-pot meal that makes cleanup a breeze?
By utilizing pantry and refrigerator staples like cream of chicken soup, sour cream, and basic cooked chicken, our poppy seed chicken recipe is also a handy, budget-friendly main dish to make for your next church potluck or supper club.
Now, what to do with those leftover poppy seeds? For one, you'll certainly be making chicken poppy seed casserole again—we have no doubt. For something on the sweeter side, try a few of our breakfast poppy seed recipes like Lemon-Poppy Seed Cake or Lemon-Poppy Seed Waffles. Trust us, you'll be picking up a new bottle of those little seeds before you know it.
Round out our Poppy Seed Chicken recipe by serving with white or brown rice and a fresh salad.
Ingredients
Directions
Note:
For testing purposes only, we used Keebler Town House crackers.