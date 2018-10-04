Poppy Seed Chicken

6 Ratings
  • 5 4
  • 4 0
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

This comforting chicken dinner is a sure-fire family pleaser.

By Southern Living Editors

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
50 mins
Yield:
Makes 6 servings
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

Over the years, poppy seed chicken casserole has become a beloved Southern dish. It's simple enough for weeknight dinners, always landing on the table to the cheers of those waiting with forks in hand. Did we mention it's also an outstanding one-pot meal that makes cleanup a breeze?

By utilizing pantry and refrigerator staples like cream of chicken soup, sour cream, and basic cooked chicken, our poppy seed chicken recipe is also a handy, budget-friendly main dish to make for your next church potluck or supper club.

Now, what to do with those leftover poppy seeds? For one, you'll certainly be making chicken poppy seed casserole again—we have no doubt. For something on the sweeter side, try a few of our breakfast poppy seed recipes like Lemon-Poppy Seed Cake or Lemon-Poppy Seed Waffles. Trust us, you'll be picking up a new bottle of those little seeds before you know it.

Round out our Poppy Seed Chicken recipe by serving with white or brown rice and a fresh salad.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Mix together cooked chicken, cream of chicken soup, poppy seeds, and sour cream. Lightly grease 11x7-inch baking dish. Spoon mixture into dish. 

    Advertisement

  • Pour melted butter over cracker crumbs and stir together. Sprinkle over casserole.

  • Bake at 350°F for 35 minutes or until hot and bubbly.

Note:

For testing purposes only, we used Keebler Town House crackers.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 08/02/2022