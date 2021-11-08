Pomodoro Dipping Sauce

If there's one Italian recipe you absolutely need to have in your arsenal, it's a classic pomodoro sauce. This staple of Italian cuisine has hundreds of uses: You'll find it layered between noodles and cheese in lasagna, spooned over spaghetti, and ladled into a thin layer atop pizza dough. Pomodoro sauce is a mother recipe that brings life to so many Italian dishes, and you'll find plenty of different versions of this sauce. Some may season with basil; others stew it with a Parmesan rind. While there are plenty of ways you can get fancy with your pomodoro sauce, we keep things fairly classic in this recipe, which is designed for dipping.