Pomodoro Dipping Sauce
Your favorite Italian appetizers need a great dipping sauce.
If there's one Italian recipe you absolutely need to have in your arsenal, it's a classic pomodoro sauce. This staple of Italian cuisine has hundreds of uses: You'll find it layered between noodles and cheese in lasagna, spooned over spaghetti, and ladled into a thin layer atop pizza dough. Pomodoro sauce is a mother recipe that brings life to so many Italian dishes, and you'll find plenty of different versions of this sauce. Some may season with basil; others stew it with a Parmesan rind. While there are plenty of ways you can get fancy with your pomodoro sauce, we keep things fairly classic in this recipe, which is designed for dipping.
This pomodoro sauce is meant to be a companion to dippable treats, like garlic bread or arancini. With just five ingredients, this pomodoro sauce keeps things simple. A can of whole peeled San Marzano plum tomatoes provides most of the flavor in this sauce—be sure to splurge on San Marzano tomatoes, which are known for striking the perfect balance of sweetness and acid. Simply process all the ingredients in a blender and let this sauce simmer on the stove to really round out and develop the flavors. Spoon this Pomodoro Dipping Sauce into a ramekin and serve it warm alongside your favorite Italian appetizers.