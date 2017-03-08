Poached Salmon Salad with Pickled Snap Peas Recipe

This fast and filling salad is a great way to showcase fresh salmon. Instead of sautéing or cooking the fish in the oven, it is poached in a mixture of white wine, lemon juice, water, and dill, which adds so much flavor. Salmon pairs well with bright, tangy flavors, like this vibrant green goddess dressing (made with basil, buttermilk, and apple cider vinegar) and homemade pickled snap peas. Make the snap peas 1 day in advance and store in the refrigerator up to 3 weeks.

By Robby Melvin

Credit: PHOTO: HECTOR MANUEL SANCHEZ, PROP STYLING: HEATHER CHADDUCK HILLEGAS; FOOD STYLING: TORIE COX

active:
45 mins
total:
55 mins
Yield:
Servers 4
Ingredients

Salad
Pickled Snap Peas

Directions

  • Bring apple cider vinegar, water, granulated sugar, and kosher salt to a boil in a small saucepan over high, stirring to dissolve sugar and salt. Remove from heat. Stir in sliced garlic cloves, dill sprigs, and crushed red pepper; and let cool for 20 minutes. Place fresh sugar snap peas, stems and strings removed, in an airtight container; pour vinegar mixture over peas. Cover and chill for 1 day.

  • Combine first five ingredients in a large, high-sided skillet; bring to a boil over medium-high. Reduce heat to medium; cover and simmer 10 minutes. Add salmon in a single layer; cook, uncovered, until opaque or to desired degree of doneness, about 7 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer fish and onions to a plate; discard dill and liquid. Break fish into large pieces.

  • Place potatoes and 2 teaspoons of the salt in a medium saucepan. Add water to cover, and bring to a boil over high. Reduce heat to medium, and simmer until tender, about 10 minutes. Drain and cool 5 minutes.

  • Process basil, buttermilk, mayonnaise, sour cream, shallot, vinegar, pepper, and remaining 1 teaspoon salt in a blender or food processor until smooth. Combine potatoes, spinach, and 3 tablespoons of the dressing in a bowl; toss to coat.

  • Divide potato mixture among 4 plates. Top each with flaked salmon and Pickled Snap Peas. Drizzle each salad with remaining dressing.

