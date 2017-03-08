Poached Salmon Salad with Pickled Snap Peas Recipe
This fast and filling salad is a great way to showcase fresh salmon. Instead of sautéing or cooking the fish in the oven, it is poached in a mixture of white wine, lemon juice, water, and dill, which adds so much flavor. Salmon pairs well with bright, tangy flavors, like this vibrant green goddess dressing (made with basil, buttermilk, and apple cider vinegar) and homemade pickled snap peas. Make the snap peas 1 day in advance and store in the refrigerator up to 3 weeks.