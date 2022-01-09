Poached Salmon Fillets with Creamy Herbed Cucumber Sauce
Poaching salmon for any occasion just got tastier thanks to a delicious cucumber sauce.
This recipe for poached salmon fillets is perfect for dinner, whether you have an informal buffet or a more formal, plated affair. Filled with complex flavors, but super simple to make, Poached Salmon Fillets with Creamy Herbed Cucumber Sauce makes for a go-to recipe for all occasions. The flavors are reminiscent of the poached salmon you would find at buffet lunches with cucumbers arranged on top to resemble fish scales, however this fillet version is a bit more contemporary.
Center-cut fillets make reasonable, easy-to-serve portions, though it's easy to break off a smaller piece. Thanks to a quick brine of salty water, the salmon comes out perfectly moist. The fillets are topped with a cucumber sauce made with yogurt and lemon, this is a classic pairing we're not planning to stop making any time soon. Both the salmon and sauce keep well for a few days, which means it's a flexible dish that can handle last-minute changes in meal schedules.