Juicy black plums meet a buttery batter for this jammy plum torte recipe. The ingredient list is short and you probably have everything you need right in the pantry. Plump plums are at their prime beginning at the end of May and continuing through the fall, making this torte a great seasonal dessert (but we are totally not judging if you want a slice for breakfast, too). This recipe yields a dense cake with subtle, warm cinnamon notes. It's not overly sweet, and much of the sugar comes from the fruit, so choose some good ones. After baking, the top becomes delightfully crisp, with the sugar on top also providing a crunchy sheen for texture. When preparing, be sure to overlap your plum slices, which will up your plum-to-cake ratio with each bite. Do not, we repeat, do not over mix. Let the cake cool for about an hour (you want it to be just slightly warm) before serving. If leftover, you can reheat it in the oven on low or filch a slice from the cake box cold as an early morning snack. Best served warm, though, with vanilla ice cream or a generous dollop of crème fraiche. Great company optional, but highly encouraged.