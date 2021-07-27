Plum Torte

Juicy, jammy plums meet a dense, buttery cake for a dessert that will carry you from summer to late fall.

By Pam Lolley

Credit: Will Dickey; Prop Styling: Christina Daley; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners

Juicy black plums meet a buttery batter for this jammy plum torte recipe. The ingredient list is short and you probably have everything you need right in the pantry. Plump plums are at their prime beginning at the end of May and continuing through the fall, making this torte a great seasonal dessert (but we are totally not judging if you want a slice for breakfast, too). This recipe yields a dense cake with subtle, warm cinnamon notes. It's not overly sweet, and much of the sugar comes from the fruit, so choose some good ones. After baking, the top becomes delightfully crisp, with the sugar on top also providing a crunchy sheen for texture. When preparing, be sure to overlap your plum slices, which will up your plum-to-cake ratio with each bite. Do not, we repeat, do not over mix. Let the cake cool for about an hour (you want it to be just slightly warm) before serving. If leftover, you can reheat it in the oven on low or filch a slice from the cake box cold as an early morning snack. Best served warm, though, with vanilla ice cream or a generous dollop of crème fraiche. Great company optional, but highly encouraged.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Coat a 9-inch springform pan with baking spray; set aside. Slice plums in half lengthwise; remove and discard pits. Cut each half lengthwise into 6 slices (about ½-inch thick each). Set aside.

  • Beat butter and 1 cup of the sugar with a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment on medium speed until light and fluffy, 2 to 3 minutes. Add eggs 1 at a time, beating just until combined. Whisk together flour, cornmeal, baking powder, salt, and ½ teaspoon of the cinnamon in a medium bowl until thoroughly combined. Gradually add flour mixture to butter mixture, beating on low speed, until just combined, about 1 minute. Spoon mixture into prepared springform pan, and spread evenly.

  • Arrange plum slices around pan edge and in center of pan, overlapping slices slightly. Stir together remaining 1 tablespoon sugar and ¼ teaspoon cinnamon in a small bowl; sprinkle evenly over torte.

  • Bake in preheated oven until a wooden pick inserted in center of torte comes out clean, 50 minutes to 1 hour. Let torte cool in pan until just slightly warm, about 1 hour. Remove sides from springform pan. Serve torte while slightly warm, or let cool to room temperature.

