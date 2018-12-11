Plum Pudding
No, we didn't leave an ingredient off the list: Plum pudding does not actually contain any plums. (In the pre-Victorian age, "plums" referred to raisins and other dried fruits.) But once you've recovered from that shocking revelation and tasted the fruity sweet, you'll quickly see why the festive holiday treat was the crowning dish of the Crachit family's Christmas Eve supper in A Christmas Carol. This Southern Living reader's take on the traditional dessert feels just as celebratory, plus her recipe yields 40 servings, so it's well-suited for parties.