When it comes to summertime desserts, plums often get overshadowed by their fellow pitted fruit, the peach, but this delicious cake makes them the star of the show. With texture similar to that of a coffee cake, this dense cake is extra-moist because the baked plums become jammy and soft. Sprinkled almonds on top add just the right amount of crunch to every bite of this Plum Cake. The plums add a fruity brightness to the cake, which pairs well with the buttery vanilla batter. This beautiful cake would pair wonderfully with a cup of coffee or tea at brunch, but our Test Kitchen professionals said it's "sure to impress" at any time. One of the most important things to consider when you make this Plum Cake is the size of the plums. Our Test Kitchen recommends small plums, but even more important than the size is the weight. Be sure to weigh your plums before slicing for the most accurate result. When cutting the plums, stick to the ¼-in.-thick slicing recommendations; if the slices are too thick, they'll sink to the bottom of the cake, and it won't cook evenly. Follow the Test Kitchen's instructions to cover the Plum Cake with foil during the cooking process to prevent over-browning. Swap out your usual coffee cake for this fresh Plum Cake—your family will thank you.