Pizza Waffles

Combine two of our favorite foods, and we're in.

By Southern Living Editors

These waffles are fluffy, crispy, and perfectly golden brown–and stuffed with cheese, pepperoni, and all our favorite toppings. Throw in the quick prep time, and you've got a weeknight dinner go-to. We love any rendition of pizza. You name it, we've tried it and raved about it. The sauce, cheese, and carb combination is one that just can't be beat in our book. These pizza waffles may be one of the most creative ways to sneak in that delicious pizza flavor into an already great dish. These sweet and savory waffles are a wonderful option for dinner, brunch, or for the folks who don't always love a super sweet breakfast dish. We've all been known to sneak a piece of leftover pizza for breakfast every now and then, but we're certain this pizza waffle tastes better than any leftovers you have. Whatever time of day you serve them, they'll be a hit. We used pepperoni, black olives, and fresh oregano for our toppings, but feel free to experiment with your favorites to make a pizza waffle that really wows. We like to serve our finished pizza waffles with extra marinara sauce for dipping.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Whisk together first four ingredients in a large bowl. Combine egg yolks and buttermilk in a separate small bowl. Beat egg whites and cream of tartar at high speed in another bowl with an electric mixer until stiff peaks form.

  • Using a fork, stir yolk mixture into flour mixture just until dry ingredients are moistened. Stir in butter (batter will be lumpy). Fold in egg white mixture just until incorporated (do not overmix).

  • Spray waffle iron with cooking spray. Pour about ½ cup batter into the center of a preheated waffle iron Pour 1 tablespoon pizza sauce onto batter. Top with ⅓ cup cheese, mini pepperonis, black olives, and oregano, to taste. Top with ¼ cup batter. Cook the waffle for about three minutes or until golden brown and crisp.

  • Keep warm in a single layer on a baking sheet in a 200ºF oven up to 30 minutes. Serve with additional sauce for dipping.

