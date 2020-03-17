While many pound cake recipes begin by creaming together butter and sugar, this pound cake follows a different method to make a pound cake that is more interesting with different textures and delicate flavors. To begin, pistachios are toasted in the oven and then finely ground in a food processor to yield a rich pistachio flavor as well as a delightfully crumbly texture. The pistachio's themselves become very soft within the pound cake and taste buttery against the backdrop of bright lemon zest and sweet almond extract. Once the pistachios are prepared, all of the dry ingredients are thrown together in a bowl before all of the wet ingredients are mixed in—making this a simple one-bowl recipe. After the pound cake comes out of the oven and cools, a vanilla glaze covers the surface of the cake and additional raw pistachios are chopped and sprinkled over top so they stick to the surface of the cake as the glaze dries. Additional lemon zest is also sprinkled on the surface, and the final result is a scrumptious loaf cake with plenty of texture coated in just the right amount of vanilla glaze. Make the cake in advance without glazing it, and you can wrap it in plastic wrap to store in the fridge for several days. The ultimate Southern sweet to have on hand or the ideal gift to give to a friend or neighbor, our Pistachio Pound Cake will leave you with plenty of requests for the recipe.