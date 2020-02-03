Pistachio Ice Cream
Is there anything better than diving into a bowl of cold, refreshing ice cream on a sweltering, hot day? Along with cool ice-box pies, ice cream is one of our favorite desserts to serve during a backyard cookout or bar-b-que. Of course, we all have our favorite store brands of frozen ice cream, and those sure are convenient when you don't have an afternoon to hang out on your back porch and churn up a freezer of the homemade stuff. But take note: besides the time needed for chilling and freezing the mixture, making homemade ice cream has a surprisingly short prep time. Using raw pistachios instead of roasted helps with the overall color and clean pistachio flavor, whereas roasted pistachios will give the ice cream a brown, muddled look. Save the roasted for sprinkling over salads or grilled vegetables. Pistachio ice cream is perfect on its own but dress it up and drizzle with chocolate sauce or serve with shortbread cookies.