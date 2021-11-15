Who said shortbread has to be sweet? In this festive appetizer, we're giving shortbread a new flavor—and you don't have to be a baker to pull off these simple crackers. If you can make slice-and-bake cookies, you can whip up these savory, buttery homemade crackers.

Think of our Pistachio-Cheddar Shortbread as a cross between shortbread cookies and cheese crackers. Flavored with salted pistachios, dry mustard, Parmesan, and white Cheddar cheese, they lean decidedly into a savory palate. Thanks to a handy food processor, this shortbread dough comes together quite quickly. The key with shortbread is not to overwork it. When bringing the dough together into one large mass, it can crumble apart, but after a little bit of kneading it will hold together. Also keep this in mind while forming the dough into logs: it may crack apart at times, but easily sticks back together.