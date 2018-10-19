Sparkling Punch
If you're looking for the perfect baby shower beverage, you've found it. The original recipe doesn't contain any alcohol for any mamas-to-be but can also easily have champagne and orange liqueur added for the rest of the attendants. Whether you add in some buzzy bubbles or not, it's a sweet-tart punch that won't give you a sugar crash and can provide the perfect perk-me-up on a warm summer day.Not a fan of pink lemonade? You can easily substitute either concentrated or fresh lemonade or limeade. White cranberry juice does have a milder, sweeter taste than regular cranberry juice, but if you need a quick substitute, we suggest a white grape juice that doesn't have added sugar or grapefruit juice if you want a tarter taste. Make sure to use the freshest mint leaves you can. Stale leaves can impart a slightly bitter element while bright green ones provide the peppy fresh flavor we love.