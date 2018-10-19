Sparkling Punch

If you're looking for the perfect baby shower beverage, you've found it. The original recipe doesn't contain any alcohol for any mamas-to-be but can also easily have champagne and orange liqueur added for the rest of the attendants. Whether you add in some buzzy bubbles or not, it's a sweet-tart punch that won't give you a sugar crash and can provide the perfect perk-me-up on a warm summer day.Not a fan of pink lemonade? You can easily substitute either concentrated or fresh lemonade or limeade. White cranberry juice does have a milder, sweeter taste than regular cranberry juice, but if you need a quick substitute, we suggest a white grape juice that doesn't have added sugar or grapefruit juice if you want a tarter taste. Make sure to use the freshest mint leaves you can. Stale leaves can impart a slightly bitter element while bright green ones provide the peppy fresh flavor we love.

By Inspired by Diana Coppernoll, Linden, North Carolina

Makes about 9 cups
  • Stir together lemonade concentrate and cranberry juice cocktail in a large pitcher. Cover and chill at least 1 hour or up to 24 hours. Stir in club soda just before serving. Garnish, if desired.

  • Champagne Punch: Substitute 1 (750-milliliter) bottle extra-dry Champagne or sparkling wine and 1/4 cup orange liqueur for club soda; proceed with recipe as directed.

Note: For testing purposes only, we used Cointreau for orange liqueur.

© Copyright 2022 Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 04/02/2022