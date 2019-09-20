Every Southerner knows that there's nothing more refreshing than a tall glass of ice-cold lemonade on a hot summer day. It's almost a rite of passage for kids to set up a lemonade stand in the summertime and sell this sugary drink to the neighborhood. In this recipe, we transform everything there is to love about summer's best-known beverage into a fluffy and tart cake. Switch out the energizing drink for a slice of Pink Lemonade Cake—or better yet, pair your lemonade drink with a slice of cake. After all, more is always better in our opinion. This cake is so versatile that it can be served at an elegant baby shower or a back-porch dinner party. Did we mention how easy-peezy-lemon-squeezy this cake is to make? For a stress-free shortcut, we use pre-sweetened pink lemonade drink mix in the batter and the frosting to make the baking process a breeze. This Pink Lemonade Cake is as light and refreshing as it is sweet. Decorate with edible pink pearls to this cake for a sophisticated design element. This delicate cake is paired with an irresistible creamy frosting that has made its way into our hearts. This cake holds the spot as one of our all-time favorite cakes to make when the Southern sun is beating down.