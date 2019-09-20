Pink Lemonade Cake

Every Southerner knows that there's nothing more refreshing than a tall glass of ice-cold lemonade on a hot summer day. It's almost a rite of passage for kids to set up a lemonade stand in the summertime and sell this sugary drink to the neighborhood. In this recipe, we transform everything there is to love about summer's best-known beverage into a fluffy and tart cake. Switch out the energizing drink for a slice of Pink Lemonade Cake—or better yet, pair your lemonade drink with a slice of cake. After all, more is always better in our opinion. This cake is so versatile that it can be served at an elegant baby shower or a back-porch dinner party. Did we mention how easy-peezy-lemon-squeezy this cake is to make? For a stress-free shortcut, we use pre-sweetened pink lemonade drink mix in the batter and the frosting to make the baking process a breeze. This Pink Lemonade Cake is as light and refreshing as it is sweet. Decorate with edible pink pearls to this cake for a sophisticated design element. This delicate cake is paired with an irresistible creamy frosting that has made its way into our hearts. This cake holds the spot as one of our all-time favorite cakes to make when the Southern sun is beating down.

Ingredients

Pink Lemonade Cake
Pink Lemonade Frosting

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease (with shortening) and lightly flour a 13- x 9-inch pan.

  • In a large bowl, beat sugar and butter and with an electric mixer medium speed until light and fluffy, 3 to 4 minutes. Beat in vanilla and lemon zest until just combined. Add egg and egg whites, 1 at a time, and beat until just incorporated after each addition.

  • In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, lemonade drink mix, baking powder, and salt until combined. Add to butter mixture alternately with milk, beating on low speed until just combined after each addition, beginning and ending with flour mixture.

  • Pour batter into prepared pan and bake in preheated oven for 30 to 35 minutes or until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool in pan on wire rack 10 to 15 minutes; remove from pan to wire rack, and cool completely (about 1 hour).

  • Make the Pink Lemonade Frosting: Stir 1/4 cup presweetened pink lemonade flavor drink mix in 3 Tbsp. water until dissolved. Beat 1/2 cup softened butter, 1 Tbsp. whipping cream, 1 tsp. lemon zest, and lemonade mixture at low speed with an electric mixer 30 seconds or until combined. Gradually add 1 (16-oz.) package powdered sugar, beating at low speed until blended. Gradually beat in 1 to 2 Tbsp. whipping cream, 1 tsp. at a time, to make frosting smooth and spreadable. Spread top of cake with frosting. Sprinkle with decorating sugar and sugar pearls, if desired.

Chef's Note

We tested with Country Time Pink Lemonade Flavor Drink Mix.

