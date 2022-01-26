Raise your glass and toast to this Pink Champagne Cake—it's a super-fun, two-layer dessert that is at once easier to pull off than it might appear. That's a recipe we want in our back pocket for the spur-of-the-moment dinner party. The frosting acquires its bright pink hue and delicate flavor thanks to some freeze-dried strawberries, which also help to balance out the sweetness. You'll definitely want to pop some champagne for this recipe; we included it in both the cake and icing. If you're enamored with the idea of a champagne cake but don't quite enjoy the taste of the drink itself, fear not. The flavor does bake off slightly. We chose to use a box cake mix as the base and doctor it up for ease. Then, decorate with generous swoops and swirls of frosting. Sprinkles pressed on the sides and a light dusting of freeze-dried strawberry powder complete the look. Serve with fresh strawberries.