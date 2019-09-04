Upside down, right side up…there's no wrong way to enjoy this Southern-favorite cake. It gets baked with a base of ooey gooey pineapple slices, which become sticky and sweet during their time in the oven. When it's finished baking, the cake gets inverted in one big flip so that the pineapple rounds end up topping the cake and displayed upside down—or right side up, depending on your point of view. A cherry in each round adds a whimsical polka-dot sensibility to a cake that truly needs no introduction. One glimpse of the pineapple wheels, and you know you're dealing with the one, the only: Pineapple Upside-Down Cake. From the slices of gooey pineapple to the sweet and tender cake to which they're adhered, there are plenty of reasons to love this cake. Another reason is that it's as easy as can be to make. It's a win-win. Doesn't your day need a slice of this upside-down treat?