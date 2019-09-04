Pineapple Upside-Down Cake

A cake so good, it steals the show.

By Southern Living

Credit: Photographer: Jennifer Causey Food Stylist: Ana Kelly Prop Stylist: Kay Clarke

active:
15 mins
total:
1 hr 25 mins
Yield:
1 (9-in.) cake
Upside down, right side up…there's no wrong way to enjoy this Southern-favorite cake. It gets baked with a base of ooey gooey pineapple slices, which become sticky and sweet during their time in the oven. When it's finished baking, the cake gets inverted in one big flip so that the pineapple rounds end up topping the cake and displayed upside down—or right side up, depending on your point of view. A cherry in each round adds a whimsical polka-dot sensibility to a cake that truly needs no introduction. One glimpse of the pineapple wheels, and you know you're dealing with the one, the only: Pineapple Upside-Down Cake. From the slices of gooey pineapple to the sweet and tender cake to which they're adhered, there are plenty of reasons to love this cake. Another reason is that it's as easy as can be to make. It's a win-win. Doesn't your day need a slice of this upside-down treat?

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Beat butter with an electric mixer on medium speed until smooth, about 30 seconds. Gradually add brown sugar, beating until light and fluffy, about 2 minutes. Spread mixture evenly in a 9-inch cast-iron skillet. Arrange pineapple slices and cherries evenly over mixture, cutting pineapple slices as needed to fit skillet.

  • Beat egg yolks on high speed until thick and lemon-colored, about 2 minutes. Gradually add granulated sugar, beating well to combine. Stir together flour and salt in a separate bowl; add to yolk mixture alternately with water, stirring well after each addition. Stir in vanilla.

  • Beat egg whites on medium-high speed until stiff peaks form, about 2 minutes; fold into batter.

  • Spoon batter evenly over pineapple and cherries in skillet. Bake in preheated oven until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean, 45 to 50 minutes. Cool cake in skillet 30 minutes. Invert cake onto a serving plate.

