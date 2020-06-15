Summer in the South requires plenty of cold drinks, and for many of us, that means iced tea. While a plain old pitcher of iced tea is refreshing in its own right, our Pineapple-Sweet Tea Punch is even better. Made with chilled black tea, this drink is sweetened with a pineapple simple syrup made with pineapple juice (canned is fine, or if you have a juicer, you can make your own). Fresh lime juice adds a welcome dose of acidity to balance out the sweetness, and, along with the pineapple, it gives this iced tea lovely tropical notes. To make this punch a cocktail, add 3/4 cup vodka, or enjoy it as-is, served over ice. The recipe makes enough Pineapple-Sweet Tea Punch to serve four people, and it can easily be doubled or even quadrupled if you are hosting a large gathering. Best of all, you can prep this punch up to two days in advance, to give yourself a head start on entertaining. Prepare the pineapple syrup two days in advance, then store it, covered, in the refrigerator. You can also combine the cooled syrup with the iced tea, then store it, covered, in the refrigerator. Stir in the lime juice and vodka (if using) before serving.