Good news: You can experience the tropics in less than four hours without ever boarding a plane. So maybe you won't technically find yourself parked on the white, sandy shores of a remote island, but this recipe for Pineapple Sunshine Cake will get you pretty close. Perfect for summertime's pool parties and backyard barbecues, this fruity dessert marries the best of your favorite frozen summer drink (pineapple and coconut) with the stars of every classic Southern dessert (cream cheese and toasted pecans). Best of all, while this sheet cake tastes like it took a lot of effort and elbow grease, it's incredibly easy to throw together, calling on a store-bought box of yellow cake mix and only requiring 10 minutes of active time. Take note of this tip from the Test Kitchen too: Poking the cake and pouring the crushed pineapple over it while hot allows the pineapple juice to evenly saturate the entire cake for an impressive summertime dessert that bursts with tropical flavor.