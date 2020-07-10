Pineapple-Pepper Slaw
This colorful and crunchy pineapple and cabbage slaw will be a star at any backyard cookout, family gathering, or simple weeknight supper. With the sweetness from pineapple and bite from jalapenos and scallions, this slaw is the perfect companion for grilled burgers or fried chicken. If you prefer topping your pulled pork sandwiches with one of the traditional creamy or vinegar-based coleslaws, try using this pineapple slaw at your next bar-be-que. Your family will love the difference. For the most colorful and flavorful slaw use both green and red cabbage. Shred the cabbage with a mandoline or sharp kitchen knife. For added convenience (and if you are a little skittish around sharp tools) you can purchase the pre-shredded, bagged cabbage. A fresh pineapple is easy to cut and tastes so much better than canned. If you have more pineapple than you need for this slaw, try one of these delicious pineapple desserts, such as Buttery Pineapple Crumble Bars, or choose an old-school favorite such as the Pineapple Casserole with Cheddar cheese and buttery Ritz crackers. Red bell pepper, fresh cilantro, scallions, and jalapeno add pops of flavor, texture, and beautiful color to this side dish. Combine the lime juice, zest, honey, salt, pepper, and olive oil to create a sweet and tangy vinaigrette. Make an extra batch to drizzle over grilled vegetables, fish, or chicken. Store extra vinaigrette in a mason jar with a secure lid in the refrigerator and be sure and shake it well before using.