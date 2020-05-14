Pineapple Ice Cream

1 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Sweet frozen treat, meet tropical vacation.

By Southern Living Editors

Gallery

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe Summary

active:
15 mins
freeze:
6 hrs
total:
6 hrs 45 mins
Yield:
Serves 8
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

Need a really good reason to scream? We've got one: It's ice cream season!

There are few things that make our Southern hearts happier than the time of year when we can use fresh seasonal fruit from the farmers' market to whip up a family-favorite treat. In this case, you'll need pineapple for the ice cream and for the topping. The other ingredients are fridge and pantry staples, which makes it easier and more budget-friendly for everyone to enjoy.

Have a whole pineapple you need to cut up for this ice cream recipe. Learn how to cut a pineapple, and bringing this dessert together will happen faster than you can open a can of the fruit.

Heavy whipping cream and one can of condensed milk, once frozen, make for a delightful whipped treat that is studded with chunks of fresh, juicy pineapples. When it comes to prepping and planning, it's important to consider when you'll be serving the ice cream. While it only requires 15 minutes of hands-on time, it does need about six hours to freeze to perfection.

Enjoy this pineapple ice cream on its own, or serve it topped on a buttery pound cake at any occasion that requires a light, bright, fruity treat.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Process chopped pineapple in a blender until smooth, about 30 seconds. Pour through a fine mesh strainer into a small saucepan; discard solids. (You should have 1 1/2 to 2 cups strained puree; discard anything in excess of 2 cups.) Bring puree to a boil over medium-high. Boil, undisturbed, 1 minute; remove from heat. Let cool completely to room temperature, about 30 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Place whipping cream in a chilled large metal bowl. Beat with an electric mixer on high speed until stiff peaks form, 3 to 4 minutes. Spoon about 1/4 cup whipped cream into a separate bowl; stir in condensed milk, and fold mixture back into whipped cream in chilled bowl. Fold in cooled pineapple puree.

  • Spoon pineapple mixture into a chilled freezer-safe 8- x 4-inch loaf pan; cover with parchment paper, placing parchment directly on surface of mixture. Freeze until firm, about 6 hours. Serve with pineapple wedges.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 06/20/2022