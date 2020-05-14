Pineapple Ice Cream
Sweet frozen treat, meet tropical vacation.
Need a really good reason to scream? We've got one: It's ice cream season!
There are few things that make our Southern hearts happier than the time of year when we can use fresh seasonal fruit from the farmers' market to whip up a family-favorite treat. In this case, you'll need pineapple for the ice cream and for the topping. The other ingredients are fridge and pantry staples, which makes it easier and more budget-friendly for everyone to enjoy.
Have a whole pineapple you need to cut up for this ice cream recipe. Learn how to cut a pineapple, and bringing this dessert together will happen faster than you can open a can of the fruit.
Heavy whipping cream and one can of condensed milk, once frozen, make for a delightful whipped treat that is studded with chunks of fresh, juicy pineapples. When it comes to prepping and planning, it's important to consider when you'll be serving the ice cream. While it only requires 15 minutes of hands-on time, it does need about six hours to freeze to perfection.
Enjoy this pineapple ice cream on its own, or serve it topped on a buttery pound cake at any occasion that requires a light, bright, fruity treat.