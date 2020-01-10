Pineapple Granita Recipe
Icy granita is a just-right treat on hot summer days.
Gallery
Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall
Recipe Summary
Looking for a special dessert that won't require you to turn on the oven? Try this tangy, melt-in-your-mouth pineapple granita. Most granita recipes require scraping the frozen mixture with a fork every 30 minutes, but this version is more hands-off and still produces fluffy ice crystals. Garnish each serving with pineapple leaves and wedges and lime zest curls for a fancy finish.