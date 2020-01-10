Pineapple Granita Recipe

Icy granita is a just-right treat on hot summer days.

By Pam Lolley

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe Summary

active:
20 mins
freeze:
4 hrs 30 mins
total:
20 mins
Yield:
Serves 8
Looking for a special dessert that won't require you to turn on the oven? Try this tangy, melt-in-your-mouth pineapple granita. Most granita recipes require scraping the frozen mixture with a fork every 30 minutes, but this version is more hands-off and still produces fluffy ice crystals. Garnish each serving with pineapple leaves and wedges and lime zest curls for a fancy finish.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Process first 4 ingredients in a food processor until completely smooth, about 2 minutes. Pour mixture into a 13- x 9-inch dish. Freeze, uncovered, until just set but not completely frozen, 2 1/2 to 3 hours.

  • Rake through granita using a fork, breaking up any large chunks. Return mixture to freezer; freeze until completely set and frozen, 2 to 3 hours. Rake through granita until it is completely broken up and no large chunks remain.

  • Transfer granita to an airtight container. Freeze up to 2 weeks. Sprinkle servings with lime zest.

