Holiday dinners always starts with a ham, one big enough to both feed your dinner guests and supply leftovers for hearty, next-day sandwiches or weeknight casseroles. There are many delicious ways to prepare a ham. You can glaze it with the South's favorite soft drink or your favorite Kentucky bourbon. Or you can rub it down with mouthwatering flavors like brown sugar, garlic, paprika and (of course) bourbon, and have all the neighbors at your door when they smell the delicious aromas coming from your grill when you barbecue the ham. If you prefer using heirloom recipes for special occasions, those recipes that remind you of how your mom or grandmother cooked, then this Pineapple Glazed Ham is the perfect choice for your holiday table. Aromatic cloves are inserted into slits in the ham and it is then dressed in one layer of Dijon mustard and another layer of brown sugar. The ham is further adorned with lovely pineapple rings and maraschino cherries secured to the meat with toothpicks. It may look old-school, but this mouth-watering ham boasts just the right balance of sweet and salty.