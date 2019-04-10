This cake is crazy good and thanks to other reviews, I made some great changes.

First, make the pineapple filling first. I prefer dark brown sugar over white- the molasses works with the pineapple better than white in my opinion. I used an immersion blender to make it smooth (personal preference). Then I added 2 kinds of rum once it was off the heat: 2 tablespoons of Don Q Puerto Rican Coconut Rum and 2 tablespoons of Bumbu- a spiced rum that screams tropical heaven. *You need to then add more corn starch so it thickens. I didn't use any vanilla- I went with all coconut extra to make that more pronounced. It wasn't too powerful at all. And finally, to fix the loose frosting issue, strain your sour cream. Put a piece of paper towel in a fine mesh strainer. Then put your sour cream on top of the paper towel and let it sit in a bowl for an hour or two. Alternatively, grab a container of already opened sour cream. Only scoop out the stuff above the liquid that has strained from the sour cream. Thankfully, I made it for friends so I only had a piece and left the rest with them. Otherwise, it would have been game on with the leftovers. LOL. Thanks for the recipe and the user recommendations.