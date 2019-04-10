Pineapple-Coconut Cake
With some of the softest cake layers you will ever put in your mouth, a piece of this cake is a marvelous combination of sweet pineapple, tangy cream cheese, and nutty toasted coconut.
This cake is crazy good and thanks to other reviews, I made some great changes.
First, make the pineapple filling first. I prefer dark brown sugar over white- the molasses works with the pineapple better than white in my opinion. I used an immersion blender to make it smooth (personal preference). Then I added 2 kinds of rum once it was off the heat: 2 tablespoons of Don Q Puerto Rican Coconut Rum and 2 tablespoons of Bumbu- a spiced rum that screams tropical heaven. *You need to then add more corn starch so it thickens. I didn't use any vanilla- I went with all coconut extra to make that more pronounced. It wasn't too powerful at all. And finally, to fix the loose frosting issue, strain your sour cream. Put a piece of paper towel in a fine mesh strainer. Then put your sour cream on top of the paper towel and let it sit in a bowl for an hour or two. Alternatively, grab a container of already opened sour cream. Only scoop out the stuff above the liquid that has strained from the sour cream. Thankfully, I made it for friends so I only had a piece and left the rest with them. Otherwise, it would have been game on with the leftovers. LOL. Thanks for the recipe and the user recommendations.
Loved loved loved this recipe! It was delicious and the compote keeps the cake moist.
Couple of recommendations:
- Make sure the butter and cream cheese are softened before making the frosting. The frosting is on the thinner end so this will make sure that it’s smooth.
- Make the pineapple compote FIRST. That will allow it to chill in the fridge while you make everything else.
- When cutting the cakes, use a large bread knife.
This cake had a really good flavor to it. But, the icing was horrible. It was so runny that I couldn't get it on the cake to stay. I checked to make sure that I used the right ingridents and I did. Even after chilling it for severl hours it was awful. I will make this cake again but will definitly use a different recipe for the icing.
Great cake! Moist and delicious!
The person who wanted a 4-layer cake needs to pay attention, work the 3rd grade math, and read directions.
This IS A 4-LAYER CAKE. Read the whole recipe so you understand what’s going on.
Changes I made: added 2 Tbls flour and 3 Tbls water to the batter, as I live 5,000 feet above sea level. That adjustment did the trick. Also, I made the cake 3-layers instead of 4 (I used 3 cake pans and didn’t slice any in half). I put just filling in the cake and frosting on the outside.
Firstly, this cake is absolutely phenomenal! The absolute fluffiest & most satisfying cake out there. I promise you won’t be disappointed.
Secondly, to the person who gave the one star rating & posted this about the recipe:
03/06/2021
“I haven’t made this cake yet because I want to know if the recipe can be doubled so that I have a four layer cake.”
Are you serious? You gave this recipe a one star & you haven’t even made it!? Then you ask a question like that? Ummm, yes! Every recipe can be doubled! Duh! That’s like telling someone,”You can’t get there from here.” Of course you can! Don’t rate recipes you haven’t tried and don’t give bad ratings to recipes you haven’t followed exactly. SMH!
Lovely cake! Can't recommend it enough.
And of course you can double it...but simply make it twice as your mixer likely cannot handle all the batter at once.
I haven’t made this cake yet because I want to know if the recipe can be doubled so that I have a four layer cake.
My pod group loved this recipe! I changed some things - I used unsweetened coconut instead of sweetened and it still had so much flavor but it was way less sweet. I also skipped the coconut extract. There really was no need. I used 3 tsp. Of vanilla instead.
Next time I make this, I will add some dark rum to the pineapple mixture, perhaps up the cornstarch slightly.
I was worried about the runny quality of the frosting. It was delicious, but messy to frost. Afterwards I tossed it in the fridge to harden it up. This could be problematic in summer months, so I may make the frosting more dense then.
Thank you!
This is one of the best cakes I've ever tasted. It is amazingly moist and flavorful. I added1/4 tsp. almond extract to the cake in addition to coconut and vanilla. Also made more frosting using 4 oz cream cheese, 8 oz butter, same amount of sour cream and extracts plus 1/4 tsp almond extract and 3 1/2-4 cups confectioners sugar. Covered in toasted coconut. Everyone raved about how delicious it was. Thanks, SL!
Looks amazing, just wanted to know if it needs to be refrigerated before cutting and assuming it needs to be kept in fridge after?
It sounds amazing. Anonymous, I don't see why not. I'm allergic to gluten and use rice flour instead of regular or cake flour. You should be ok with the sugar sub.
I just have a question-can I substitute Truvia Sugarblend for the sugar in this recipe?