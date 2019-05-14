Pineapple Cherry Dump Cake

Dump cakes derive their name from the method in which they are made—dumping ingredients into a pan to make a delicious (and oh-so-easy) cake. This dump cake combines a can of cherry pie filling and a drained can of pineapple tidbits to make a bright fruity combo to support the familiar taste of a yellow cake. By simply dumping these cans into a baking dish with some vanilla and topping the whole thing with a package of yellow cake mix and a melted stick of butter, you've done all the necessary preparation for a dessert that's sure to please a crowd at home. Topped with freshly whipped cream or vanilla ice cream, this dump cake will not disappoint.

By Southern Living

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease a 2-liter glass baking dish with butter.

  • Drain and discard the juice from the can of pineapple tidbits. Place pineapple pieces, cherry pie filling, and vanilla extract in a bowl; mix together. Pour mixture into prepared baking dish.

  • Sprinkle the surface of the filling evenly with the yellow cake mix. In the microwave, melt butter in a separate bowl and pour it evenly over the cake mix. Use a spoon to spread the butter across the mix. Transfer baking dish to the middle rack of the oven.

  • Bake until the top is golden brown in spots and the filling is bubbling, about 45 minutes. Allow to cool before garnishing with whipped cream.

Chef's Notes

Consider adding sliced almonds or chopped pecans to the cake mix sprinkled overtop the fruit for a crunchy and nutty component.

