Pineapple Cherry Dump Cake
Dump cakes derive their name from the method in which they are made—dumping ingredients into a pan to make a delicious (and oh-so-easy) cake. This dump cake combines a can of cherry pie filling and a drained can of pineapple tidbits to make a bright fruity combo to support the familiar taste of a yellow cake. By simply dumping these cans into a baking dish with some vanilla and topping the whole thing with a package of yellow cake mix and a melted stick of butter, you've done all the necessary preparation for a dessert that's sure to please a crowd at home. Topped with freshly whipped cream or vanilla ice cream, this dump cake will not disappoint.