Pineapple Casserole

11 Ratings
  • 5 6
  • 4 3
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

If any region has perfected the art of casserole making, it's the South. Wedding, funeral, anniversary, birthday, you name it – there's a casserole for every occasion. While the pineapple casserole is a little more obscure, it certainly deserves a spot on the dining room table – and you'll find it on Southern Easter tables without fail. The combination of canned pineapple chunks, Cheddar cheese, and a crispy Ritz cracker crust may sound a little bizarre, but it's surprisingly tasty! The unique flavors are enough to impress even the choosiest casserole connoisseur. And, it's so easy to make. Eating this dish will give you the ideal fix of sweet and salty, and we guarantee your first bite won't be your last. Give the scrumptious pineapple casserole a try; you won't regret it!

By Southern Living

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350˚F. In a medium size bowl, combine sugar, flour, and reserved pineapple juice. Add pineapple chunks and toss well to combine. Spoon pineapple mixture into 8x8 casserole dish and top with shredded cheese.

    Advertisement

  • Combine crushed Ritz crackers and melted butter. Spread Ritz cracker topping evenly on top of pineapple mixture.

  • Bake at 350˚F for 30 minutes, or until bubbly.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 12/10/2021