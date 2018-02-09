Pineapple Casserole
If any region has perfected the art of casserole making, it's the South. Wedding, funeral, anniversary, birthday, you name it – there's a casserole for every occasion. While the pineapple casserole is a little more obscure, it certainly deserves a spot on the dining room table – and you'll find it on Southern Easter tables without fail. The combination of canned pineapple chunks, Cheddar cheese, and a crispy Ritz cracker crust may sound a little bizarre, but it's surprisingly tasty! The unique flavors are enough to impress even the choosiest casserole connoisseur. And, it's so easy to make. Eating this dish will give you the ideal fix of sweet and salty, and we guarantee your first bite won't be your last. Give the scrumptious pineapple casserole a try; you won't regret it!