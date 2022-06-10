Anyone raised in the South remembers grandma always having a fresh-baked cake for any guests who might happen to stop by. If you want to keep this tradition alive, this pineapple-angel food cake is the perfect option.

The easy two-ingredient cake cooks up in half an hour, so it can be ready for anyone who wants to come sit a spell on short notice. The light texture of the angel food cake, the fresh flavors of pineapple, and the optional fluffy whipped topping make it the ideal treat to offer your guests during the warmer months.

Ingredients for Two-Ingredient Pineapple Angel Food Cake

canned pineapple in a bowl beside a bowl of angel food cake mix Credit: Jessica Furniss/Southern Living

The amazing thing about this cake is that it only requires two ingredients, but you have to make sure they are the precise ingredients listed.

When purchasing your box of angel food cake mix, flip it over and make sure the directions only require adding water. The mixes that just require water actually contain dried egg whites and other ingredients you need for your cake to rise. The addition of canned crushed pineapple also adds extra fluff and rise to the cake.

Be sure to buy the 20-ounce can of crushed pineapple in juice, not syrup. The syrup will weigh down the cake, and it won't rise properly.

Note: Do not drain the juice from the crushed pineapple. This recipe relies on the juice from the can of crushed pineapple to replace the water the cake mix calls for; we need all the juice for the cake to work.

a box of angel food cake beside a can of crushed pineapple Credit: Jessica Furniss/Southern Living

How to Bake Angel Food Cake With Crushed Pineapple

While this pineapple angel food cake is very simple to make—you only combine the two ingredients in a large mixing bowl—a few things can go wrong so you still need to be mindful as you're preparing it.

First, be sure not to over-mix your batter. Gently stir together the pineapple, pineapple juice, and cake mix until no visible dry spots of cake mix remain. Take extra care to stir all the way to the bottom of the batter where dry spots can hide. Once the mixture is completely wet, stop mixing.

mixing batter in a large bowl Credit: Jessica Furniss/Southern Living

Another thing that can make this cake go awry is allowing your batter to sit out for too long after it's mixed. The latter will rise rapidly and overflow out of the mixing bowl. This rapid rise will also change the texture of the finished cake.

For best results, preheat your oven, wait for it to come fully to temperature, then mix your ingredients together and add the batter immediately to your ungreased 9x13-inch glass baking dish. Then, pop it straight into the oven.

Yes, we said ungreased! Unlike most cakes, angel food needs to cook in a pan that has not been greased for the texture and rise to come out properly.

Allow the cake to cool completely, or for about 1 hour. Then, add your thawed whipped topping.

Be gentle when adding the whipped topping because angel food cake tends to be very sticky. To avoid pulling up pieces of cake as you add the whipped topping, add large dollops of the whipped topping and only spread from the top. Be gentle.

a 9x13 casserole with a golden-brown baked cake Credit: Jessica Furniss/Southern Living

Next, you can top it with pineapple chunks or any type of fresh berries. It's also good as-is, even without the whipped topping.

Note: You can make this cake a more traditional angel food cake by baking it in a tube pan, but the cooking time will increase to 40 to 45 minutes.

Tips for the Best Cake

- You cannot mix this batter ahead of time. The batter expands rapidly and will overflow from the mixing bowl, leaving your counter a mess. (Don't ask us how we know.) Mix the batter just before baking.

- Do not substitute ingredients. For this recipe to have the right texture and for it to rise properly in the oven, it requires the 20-ounce can of crushed pineapple with juice and the box of angel food cake mix that only requires water. You do not need to add the water to this batter; the juice from the can of crushed pineapples will work in place of the water.

- Unlike other cakes, this one will be a bit jiggly when you pull it out of the oven. That's OK. It will set as the cake cools.

- Do not grease your cake pan. This cake will stick a little bit, because that's just how the texture of angel food cake is. However, if you spray the pan the texture of the cake will be ruined from too much moisture.

- The cake will rise a lot when baking. It will be a bit of a dome shape when you pull it out of the oven, then the center will sink a little. This is normal for this cake.