"The only thing that can rival the devotion to our college team of choice is our love of tailgating." Hey Y'all host and Test Kitchen pro Ivy Odom knows a little thing or two about gameday—and she learned from the best. Her mama was known as the tailgating queen, never failing to disappoint with her unique gameday spreads. "Her trusty cast-iron skillet was always at hand, ready to cook anything on the grill," writes Ivy. "Inspired by one of her melted cheese dips, this Pimiento Queso Fundido is sure to be the perfect addition to your lineup this year."

Whether you make it on your stovetop at home or under a tent in your beloved college town, this gooey riff on pimiento cheese is best served piping hot with warm tortillas or chips for dipping. It will instantly become a fan favorite that will have all of your guests going for two. We use charred flour tortillas for dipping in this pot of liquid gold cheese. Simply heat the tortillas in a cast-iron skillet until they're slightly charred on both sides—or just dig in with tortilla chips.