Pimiento Pepper Jelly BLT
We just gave the classic sandwich a serious Southern upgrade.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Oh, the wonder of the BLT. Bacon, lettuce, and tomatoes are all it takes to create a truly remarkable sandwich, proving some things really are just better together. There’s nothing quite like a Southern BLT to satisfy a sandwich craving. Salty bacon, crunchy lettuce, and juicy tomatoes come together to create an easy and oh-so satisfying meal. And just when you think the BLT couldn’t possibly be improved upon . . . enter pimiento cheese and pepper jelly. It’s the dynamic duo that somehow makes every dish better. Whether it’s the creamy goodness of pimiento cheese or the sweet heat of pepper jelly, this pair deserves the highest praise.
The pimiento cheese BLT sandwich takes things to a whole new level. It truly creates that “everything bite” we all crave in our Southern comfort food. It’s no secret that bacon and cheese make a great set, but the addition of pepper jelly really turn this recipe into something special.