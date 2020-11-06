Pimiento Pepper Jelly BLT

We just gave the classic sandwich a serious Southern upgrade.

By Ivy Odom

hands-on:
20 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
2
Oh, the wonder of the BLT. Bacon, lettuce, and tomatoes are all it takes to create a truly remarkable sandwich, proving some things really are just better together. There’s nothing quite like a Southern BLT to satisfy a sandwich craving. Salty bacon, crunchy lettuce, and juicy tomatoes come together to create an easy and oh-so satisfying meal. And just when you think the BLT couldn’t possibly be improved upon . . . enter pimiento cheese and pepper jelly. It’s the dynamic duo that somehow makes every dish better. Whether it’s the creamy goodness of pimiento cheese or the sweet heat of pepper jelly, this pair deserves the highest praise.

The pimiento cheese BLT sandwich takes things to a whole new level. It truly creates that “everything bite” we all crave in our Southern comfort food. It’s no secret that bacon and cheese make a great set, but the addition of pepper jelly really turn this recipe into something special.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place bacon in a large cast iron skillet and cook over medium heat, turning occasionally, until fat is rendered and bacon is crisp, about 7 minutes. Remove bacon from skillet and set on a paper towel-lined plate.

  • Spread 11/2 tablespoons pimiento cheese on 4 slices of bread. Top with remaining 4 slices to create 4 pimiento cheese sandwiches. Spread 11/2 tablespoons mayonnaise and 1 tablespoon pepper jelly on 2 of the sandwiches.

  • Cut bacon slices in half to fit sandwiches, making 12 total slices. Layer each sandwich with 3 slices of bacon, 2 lettuce leaves, 2 slices of tomato, and another 3 slices of bacon, then place the remaining pimiento cheese sandwiches on top. Use a bamboo pick to skewer pickle chips on top of each sandwich to serve.

