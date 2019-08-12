Pig Pickin' Cake

The perfect finale to a barbecue feast, this light and fresh Pig Pickin' Cake will be a new summer staple. Layers of yellow cake are stacked with a fruity mixture of whipped topping, pineapple, vanilla instant pudding, and pecans to form a cake that's as unique as its name. While nobody is quite sure where this cake earned its name, the Pig Pickin' Cake pays homage to the traditional Southern Pig Pickin', a hog roast that's essentially an early version of the barbecue. This light, fruity cake undoubtedly pairs well with a heavy, meaty meal.This cake uses ingredients you probably already have in your pantry, from boxed cake mix to canned pineapple, to create a dessert that's utterly unique. It's easy to make and an impressive offering to bring to a summer celebration. Leave the sides unfrosted to reveal all the creamy, fluffy goodness of the cake's thick layers. The fuss-free presentation earns this cake a spot at all of our casual cookouts and potluck parties this season.

By Ruth Lolley; Winnsboro, LA

Recipe Summary

bake:
30 mins
chill:
4 hrs
total:
4 hrs 45 mins
active:
15 mins
Yield:
Serves 12
Ingredients

Directions

  • Beat first 4 ingredients in a large bowl at medium speed with an electric mixer until blended. Stir in oranges. Pour batter into 3 greased and floured 8-inch round cakepans. (Layers will be thin.)

  • Bake at 350º for 25 to 30 minutes or until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool layers in pans on wire racks 10 minutes; remove layers from pan, and let cool completely on wire racks.

  • Stir together crushed pineapple and next 3 ingredients. Spread pineapple mixture evenly between layers and on top of cake. Chill cake 3 to 4 hours. Garnish, if desired. Store cake in refrigerator.

