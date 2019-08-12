Pig Pickin' Cake
The perfect finale to a barbecue feast, this light and fresh Pig Pickin' Cake will be a new summer staple. Layers of yellow cake are stacked with a fruity mixture of whipped topping, pineapple, vanilla instant pudding, and pecans to form a cake that's as unique as its name. While nobody is quite sure where this cake earned its name, the Pig Pickin' Cake pays homage to the traditional Southern Pig Pickin', a hog roast that's essentially an early version of the barbecue. This light, fruity cake undoubtedly pairs well with a heavy, meaty meal.This cake uses ingredients you probably already have in your pantry, from boxed cake mix to canned pineapple, to create a dessert that's utterly unique. It's easy to make and an impressive offering to bring to a summer celebration. Leave the sides unfrosted to reveal all the creamy, fluffy goodness of the cake's thick layers. The fuss-free presentation earns this cake a spot at all of our casual cookouts and potluck parties this season.