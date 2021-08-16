You simply cannot beat a homemade pie crust. Known for its buttery, flaky layers, homemade pie crust can be a difficult art to perfect. It requires time, patience, and attention to detail. But we're here to break it down for you, carrying you to pie dough success.

Our Test Kitchen has provided a few tips and tricks to making this homemade pie dough. 1) Using a food processor to bring together the ingredients for your pie dough helps to ensure that it does not get overmixed, which will result in a tough end product. 2) Chilling the dough before using is important for the flour to hydrate and the butter to resolidify to create those flaky layers.

Once baked, this pie dough results in a buttery crust with a nice golden-brown bottom. This recipe makes enough for a double-crust pie; if you only need a single crust, you can cut the recipe in half, but we recommend simply dividing the dough into 2 discs and stashing one in the freezer. This way, you'll have another batch of pie dough on demand.