Easy Piecrust Crackers
Turn pie dough into a buttery, savory treat that bakes up in minutes.
Recipe Summary
If you're just using store-bought pie dough to make your favorite Southern pies, you're missing out! Fast, easy, and impressive, these tasty piecrust crackers are a great way to dress up any charcuterie board, or appetizer spread.
Made using ultra-convenient refrigerated pie dough, these crackers are a snap to customize with one of our three seasoning blends—rosemary and sea salt, Parmesan and herb, or poppyseed and onion. To make the crackers, simply roll out one sheet of pie dough, brush with oil, then sprinkle with seasonings, cut, and bake. The perfect combination of flaky and sturdy, they're ideal for serving with both firm and soft cheeses.
As an added bonus, these crackers are great to make-ahead, making your pre-party checklist even shorter. When working with the cracker dough, however, handle it as little as possible for a light and flaky texture.
Choose Your Flavor
Rosemary Sea Salt: 2 tsp. chopped fresh rosemary plus 1 tsp. flaky sea salt
Parmesan Herb: 2 Tbsp. grated Parmesan cheese plus 1 tsp. dried Italian seasoning
Poppy Seed & Onion: 1 Tbsp. poppy seeds plus 1 tsp. onion powder
This recipe originally appeared in the September 2022 issue.