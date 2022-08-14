Easy Piecrust Crackers

Turn pie dough into a buttery, savory treat that bakes up in minutes.

By Britney Alston

Credit: Photographer Victor Protasio, Food Stylist Ruth Blackburn, Prop Stylist Christine Keely

10 mins
40 mins
about 8 dozen
If you're just using store-bought pie dough to make your favorite Southern pies, you're missing out! Fast, easy, and impressive, these tasty piecrust crackers are a great way to dress up any charcuterie board, or appetizer spread.

Made using ultra-convenient refrigerated pie dough, these crackers are a snap to customize with one of our three seasoning blends—rosemary and sea salt, Parmesan and herb, or poppyseed and onion. To make the crackers, simply roll out one sheet of pie dough, brush with oil, then sprinkle with seasonings, cut, and bake. The perfect combination of flaky and sturdy, they're ideal for serving with both firm and soft cheeses.

As an added bonus, these crackers are great to make-ahead, making your pre-party checklist even shorter. When working with the cracker dough, however, handle it as little as possible for a light and flaky texture.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 450°F. Let piecrust dough stand at room temperature until softened, about 15 minutes. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. 

  • Roll out dough on a lightly floured work surface into a 12-inch round. Brush with oil; sprinkle with desired toppings, pressing gently with fingertips to adhere. Cut dough into 1-inch squares, cutting about 10 (1-inch-wide) strips lengthwise and about 10 (1-inch-wide) strips crosswise (you will have a little waste but not much); transfer squares to prepared baking sheet. 

  • Bake in preheated oven until crackers are lightly browned, 6 to 7 minutes. Let cool on pan 10 minutes. Serve immediately, or store in an airtight container at room temperature up to 5 days. 

Choose Your Flavor

Rosemary Sea Salt: 2 tsp. chopped fresh rosemary plus 1 tsp. flaky sea salt 

Parmesan Herb: 2 Tbsp. grated Parmesan cheese plus 1 tsp. dried Italian seasoning  

Poppy Seed & Onion: 1 Tbsp. poppy seeds plus 1 tsp. onion powder 

This recipe originally appeared in the September 2022 issue.

