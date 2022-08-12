Southern Pickletini
This cocktail has real pucker power.
Credit: Caitlin Bensel; Food Stylist: Torie Cox
Move over, dirty martini. The pickletini—with our clever Southern spin—is a tangier, more savory, arguably tastier cocktail. We love our pickled okra riff, but if okra isn't your thing, you can simply sub dill pickles (or cornichons). Dry vermouth adds a hint of herbal backbone, but you can omit it if you don't have it on hand. Despite 007's classic order, a traditional martini should be stirred, not shaken, so that it has a weightier mouthfeel (shaking aerates it) and is a bit less diluted.