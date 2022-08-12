Southern Pickletini

This cocktail has real pucker power.

By Ann Taylor Pittman

Credit: Caitlin Bensel; Food Stylist: Torie Cox

Recipe Summary

active:
2 mins
total:
2 mins
Yield:
1 cocktail (about 1/2 cup)
Move over, dirty martini. The pickletini—with our clever Southern spin—is a tangier, more savory, arguably tastier cocktail. We love our pickled okra riff, but if okra isn't your thing, you can simply sub dill pickles (or cornichons). Dry vermouth adds a hint of herbal backbone, but you can omit it if you don't have it on hand. Despite 007's classic order, a traditional martini should be stirred, not shaken, so that it has a weightier mouthfeel (shaking aerates it) and is a bit less diluted.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine vodka, okra juice, and vermouth in a cocktail shaker. Fill the shaker with ice; stir until the outside of the shaker is frosted and the cocktail is very cold. Strain into a martini glass. Garnish with an okra pod.

