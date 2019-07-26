Pickled Watermelon Rind
A summertime delicacy in the South.
During the summertime, there's one combination that divides Southerners into two distinct camps: watermelon and salt. There are the Southerners who swear by salting their watermelon, and those who can't stand the thought.
And it's true: When the big, bright, ripe watermelons hit the farmers' market, Southerners either whip out the salt shaker or shove it far, far back on the shelf. But if you thought that was the only interesting way that Southerners will be eating watermelon this summer, think again—because it's prime time to break out the pickled watermelon rind, too.
Add this pickled watermelon rind to your summer relish tray, slide it next to a platter of deviled eggs at the cookout, or throw it on a crisp summer salad with crumbled, thick-cut bacon. Sweet and spicy, pickled watermelon rind is one of those summertime delicacies we Southerners hold dear, and this is the simplest pickled watermelon rind recipe to try.
Test Kitchen Tip: Make sure to look for smaller, ripe watermelons to ensure a tender rind, and cook the rind in well-salted water to help soften it.