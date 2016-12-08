Pickled Red Onions Recipe

Pickled Red Onions will soon be your new favorite condiment. The possibilities are endless. Use them as a condiment on burgers, salads, or even as a side dish. We love them on our Southwestern Chopped Chicken Salad. We bet you'll find countless ways to serve them up. One of the best things about this recipe is how easy and quick it is to make. First, stir together hot water, vinegar, sugar, and salt. You'll want to make sure the sugar and salt are completely dissolved so that the flavor is equally dispersed. Thinly slice the onions to ensure the ideal texture. Add the onions to a bowl then pour the vinegar mixture over the slices. This will sit for one hour to let the flavors really meld. You can store these onions in the refrigerator for up to a month in an airtight container. If your looking for more recipes like this, check out our pickle recipes. We have traditional cucumber pickle recipes, pickled tomatoes, and even candied jalapenos—a favorite topping for nachos. Our recipes will help you make the most of in-season produce in a way that allows you to enjoy their fresh flavor even after the season has passed. Once you master the basic formula of a pickling marinade, you can pickle until you heart is content. From okra to peppers, there's a pickled recipe for every flavor.